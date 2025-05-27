Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Texas Rangers (26-29) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (26-27)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SN1

Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-162) | TOR: (+136)

TEX: (-162) | TOR: (+136) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166)

TEX: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 4-3, 1.60 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 2-6, 5.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (4-3) to the mound, while Bowden Francis (2-6) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays. When Eovaldi starts, his team is 5-6-0 against the spread this season. Eovaldi's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have an 8-2-0 record against the spread in Francis' starts. The Blue Jays are 2-6 in Francis' eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (57.8%)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -162 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +138 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -166.

Rangers versus Blue Jays, on May 27, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (66.7%) in those games.

This season Texas has been victorious seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 55 opportunities.

The Rangers are 29-26-0 against the spread in their 55 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 33 total times this season. They've finished 16-17 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Toronto has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-25-1).

The Blue Jays have a 32-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas with 42 hits, batting .250 this season with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .470.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Langford will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Josh Jung has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .461 this season. He's batting .281.

His batting average ranks 32nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 50th.

Josh Smith has 42 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .339.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 41 hits, an OBP of .263 plus a slugging percentage of .382.

Garcia enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .382 on-base percentage to lead the Blue Jays. He's batting .279 while slugging .426.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 40th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Bo Bichette is slugging .389 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 106th in slugging.

George Springer is leading the Blue Jays with 38 hits.

Alejandro Kirk has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .287.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/26/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/19/2024: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2024: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/26/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/14/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2023: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

