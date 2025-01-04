NHL
Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5
In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Rangers take on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Rangers vs Blackhawks Game Info
- New York Rangers (17-20-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-24-2)
- Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ABC
Rangers vs Blackhawks Odds
|Rangers (-156)
|Blackhawks (+130)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (64.8%)
Rangers vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Rangers are +152 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -188.
Rangers vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Blackhawks on January 5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.
Rangers vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Blackhawks, New York is the favorite at -156, and Chicago is +130 playing at home.