Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Rangers take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • New York Rangers (17-20-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-24-2)
  • Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ABC

Rangers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-156)Blackhawks (+130)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (64.8%)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Rangers are +152 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -188.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Blackhawks on January 5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Blackhawks, New York is the favorite at -156, and Chicago is +130 playing at home.

