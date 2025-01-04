Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Rangers take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Game Info

New York Rangers (17-20-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-24-2)

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Coverage: ABC

Rangers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-156) Blackhawks (+130) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (64.8%)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Rangers are +152 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -188.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Blackhawks on January 5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Blackhawks, New York is the favorite at -156, and Chicago is +130 playing at home.

