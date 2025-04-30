Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (16-14) vs. Athletics (15-15)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

TEX: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160)

TEX: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 2-2, 2.21 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-3, 3.49 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Luis Severino (1-3, 3.49 ERA). Eovaldi's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Eovaldi's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Severino's starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in five of Severino's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (53%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +132 to cover, while the Athletics are -160 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Athletics contest on April 30, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (75%) in those contests.

The Rangers have yet to lose in four games when named as at least a -154 moneyline favorite.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 30 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 18-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have gone 6-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.3% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Athletics have gone 1-5 (16.7%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 15 times this season for a 15-12-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has an OPS of 1.036, fueled by an OBP of .398 and a team-best slugging percentage of .639 this season. He has a .319 batting average.

Adolis Garcia has 22 hits and an OBP of .274, both of which lead the Rangers this season. He's batting .214 and slugging .398.

He ranks 127th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging in the major leagues.

Josh Smith has hit two homers with a team-high .458 SLG this season.

Jonah Heim has been key for Texas with 20 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .459.

Heim brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .265 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has put up a team-high OBP (.352), and leads the Athletics in hits (32). He's batting .286 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 38th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson is slugging .459 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 12th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker is batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .232 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/29/2025: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/28/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/24/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/22/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/1/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

