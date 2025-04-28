Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Texas Rangers play the Athletics.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (15-13) vs. Athletics (14-14)

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-116) | OAK: (-102)

TEX: (-116) | OAK: (-102) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-196) | OAK: -1.5 (+162)

TEX: +1.5 (-196) | OAK: -1.5 (+162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Alan Corbin (Rangers) - 2-0, 3.77 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 3-2, 3.21 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Patrick Alan Corbin (2-0, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (3-2, 3.21 ERA). Corbin and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Corbin has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Athletics covered in each of the five games Sears has started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for two Sears starts this season -- they lost both.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (55.4%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -116 favorite, while the Athletics are a -102 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -196 to cover, while Sacramento is +162 to cover the spread.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Rangers-Athletics game on April 28, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 28 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 16-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won six of the 16 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

The Athletics have gone 6-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (37.5%).

The Athletics have played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-11-3).

The Athletics have a 15-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has an OPS of 1.106, fueled by an OBP of .419 and a team-best slugging percentage of .688 this season. He has a .344 batting average.

Langford hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .417 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers in OBP (.269) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .211 while slugging .400.

He ranks 126th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Josh Smith has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .308/.392/.462.

Josh Jung has been key for Texas with 20 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .465.

Jung enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has accumulated an on-base percentage of .361 and has 31 hits, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .292 and slugging .585.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 26th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson paces his team with a .467 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .324 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is currently ninth in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brent Rooker is hitting .248 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .257 with six doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/24/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/22/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/1/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2024: 12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

