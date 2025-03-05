Randy Bennett on Gonzaga: "They can still really, really score."

Gonzaga may not be vintage Gonzaga, but that doesn't mean that they're not still dangerous.

"They can still really, really score," Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett said of the Bulldogs on this week's episode of the College Hoops Today Podcast. "They put up 95 in each of their games last week."

Saint Mary's beat Gonzaga twice during the regular season and won the WCC regular season title outright, but the two teams could still very well meet during the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Gaels are the top overall seed in the event while the Bulldogs are the second seed.

Gonzaga has not missed the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2014.

WCC Tournament Winner 2025 WCC Tournament Winner 2025 Gonzaga -155 Saint Mary's +155 Santa Clara +1700 San Francisco +2700 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.