Raheem Mostert Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Running back Raheem Mostert faces a matchup against the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL (133.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Miami Dolphins meet the New York Giants, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Mostert's next game against the Giants, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Mostert this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mostert vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.78

10.78 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.32

51.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.49

21.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Mostert Fantasy Performance

Mostert has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 76.4 fantasy points (19.1 per game) rank him second at the RB position and 14th overall.

In his last three games, Mostert has put up 65.4 fantasy points (21.8 per game), running for 212 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 38 carries. He has also contributed 102 yards on 11 catches (13 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The peak of Mostert's season as a fantasy producer came against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, as he put up 38.2 fantasy points by running for 82 yards and three TDs on 13 attempts. In the passing game, he caught seven passes on seven targets for 60 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Raheem Mostert delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (2.5 points) last week against the Buffalo Bills, rushing for nine yards on seven carries with three catches for 36 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

New York has allowed one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Giants this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus New York this season.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Giants this year.

Want more data and analysis on Raheem Mostert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.