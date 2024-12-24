Rachaad White Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Running back Rachaad White has a matchup versus the 32nd-ranked run defense in the league (175.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more information on White, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Panthers.

Thinking about playing White this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

White vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.23

37.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.81

25.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

With 145.3 fantasy points in 2024 (10.4 per game), White is the 22nd-ranked player at the RB position and 56th among all players.

Over his last three games, White has totaled 39.1 fantasy points (13.0 per game) as he's scampered for 164 yards and scored one touchdown on 35 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 87 yards on 11 catches (13 targets) with two TD.

White has put up 57.6 fantasy points (11.5 per game) over his last five games, running for 277 yards with two touchdowns on 58 carries. He has also contributed 99 yards on 13 catches (15 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The highlight of White's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he went off for 40 rushing yards on 10 carries (for 23.1 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed six balls (on six targets) for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rachaad White stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, running 10 times for 18 yards, with one reception for five yards as a receiver (2.3 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has allowed one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 15 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed nine players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Panthers this season.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed 25 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to eight players this year.

Carolina has allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Rachaad White? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.