Quinnipiac vs Iona Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The top-seeded Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-12, 15-5 MAAC) are taking on the No. 4 seed Iona Gaels (16-16, 12-8 MAAC) in the MAAC tournament on Friday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, at 6 p.m. ET airing on ESPNews.

Quinnipiac vs. Iona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNews

ESPNews Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Quinnipiac vs. Iona Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac win (63.5%)

Quinnipiac vs. Iona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Quinnipiac has compiled an 11-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Iona is 18-14-0 ATS this season.

Quinnipiac covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 36.8% of the time. That's less often than Iona covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (75%).

When playing at home, the Bobcats have a better record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-12-0).

The Gaels have been better against the spread away (8-6-0) than at home (6-8-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference action, Quinnipiac is 9-12-0 this season.

Iona's MAAC record against the spread is 13-8-0.

Quinnipiac vs. Iona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Quinnipiac has been victorious in 17, or 73.9%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Bobcats have won 13 of 17 games when listed as at least -176 or better on the moneyline.

Iona has won five of the 13 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.5%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, the Gaels have a record of 3-6 (33.3%).

Quinnipiac has an implied victory probability of 63.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Quinnipiac vs. Iona Head-to-Head Comparison

Quinnipiac averages 73.9 points per game (177th in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per contest (155th in college basketball). It has a +89 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Quinnipiac's leading scorer, Amarri Monroe, is 79th in the country putting up 17.8 points per game.

Iona has a -21 scoring differential, putting up 70.0 points per game (283rd in college basketball) and giving up 70.6 (134th in college basketball).

Dejour Reaves' 17.0 points per game paces Iona and ranks 112th in the country.

The Bobcats win the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. They collect 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.0 per contest.

Monroe is 26th in college basketball action with 9.2 rebounds per game to lead the Bobcats.

The Gaels win the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. They are grabbing 33.2 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.9.

Yaphet Moundi's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Gaels and rank 140th in college basketball.

Quinnipiac's 92.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 281st in college basketball, and the 88.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 61st in college basketball.

The Gaels average 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (330th in college basketball), and allow 89.2 points per 100 possessions (74th in college basketball).

