Purdue vs UCLA Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

The Purdue Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the UCLA Bruins (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) on February 28, 2025 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (70.7%)

Before you wager on Friday's Purdue-UCLA spread (Purdue -5.5) or total (140.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Purdue vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

UCLA has put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Purdue (9-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than UCLA (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Boilermakers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 14 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 10 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Bruins have been better at home (11-5-0) than on the road (4-4-0).

Purdue has 11 wins against the spread in 17 conference games this season.

UCLA is 9-8-0 against the spread in Big Ten action this year.

Purdue vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has come away with 17 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Boilermakers have won 12 of 13 games when listed as at least -245 or better on the moneyline.

UCLA has won three of the six games it was the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Bruins have played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 71% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue's +206 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.5 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per contest (125th in college basketball).

Purdue's leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, is 37th in the country averaging 19.2 points per game.

UCLA is outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +284 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.8 points per game (148th in college basketball) and allows 64.6 per contest (21st in college basketball).

Tyler Bilodeau's 13.9 points per game leads UCLA and ranks 383rd in the nation.

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They record 29.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 313th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.4 per contest.

Kaufman-Renn averages 6.1 rebounds per game (ranking 294th in college basketball) to lead the Boilermakers.

The 29.7 rebounds per game the Bruins accumulate rank 307th in the country, 1.2 more than the 28.5 their opponents collect.

Kobe Johnson's 6.0 rebounds per game lead the Bruins and rank 314th in college basketball.

Purdue ranks 24th in college basketball with 104.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 205th in college basketball defensively with 94.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bruins rank 76th in college basketball averaging 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 30th, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions.

