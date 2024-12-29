Purdue vs Toledo Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

The Purdue Boilermakers (8-4) take on the Toledo Rockets (6-5) on December 29, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Toledo Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Toledo Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (92.8%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Purdue (-20.5) versus Toledo on Sunday. The total is set at 155.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Toledo: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

Toledo has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Purdue (1-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 20.5 points or more this season (50%) than Toledo (1-0) does as a 20.5+-point underdog (100%).

At home last season, the Boilermakers sported an identical winning percentage against the spread as they did on the road (.500).

Last season, the Rockets were 7-8-0 at home against the spread (.467 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-6-0 ATS (.462).

Purdue vs. Toledo: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been victorious in seven of the eight contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Boilermakers have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -4545 or better.

Toledo has gone 1-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Rockets have played as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 97.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Toledo Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue averages 76.5 points per game (167th in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per outing (200th in college basketball). It has a +57 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's team-leading 17.9 points per game ranks 70th in the country.

Toledo scores 78.3 points per game (117th in college basketball) and concedes 77.4 (315th in college basketball) for a +10 scoring differential overall.

Sonny Wilson leads Toledo, scoring 15.2 points per game (237th in college basketball).

The 30.0 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 309th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 29.7 per contest.

Kaufman-Renn paces the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (217th in college basketball play).

The Rockets lose the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. They record 30.6 rebounds per game, 293rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 33.5.

Sam Lewis' 5.0 rebounds per game lead the Rockets and rank 596th in the nation.

Purdue ranks 75th in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 281st in college basketball defensively with 95.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Rockets average 98.9 points per 100 possessions (127th in college basketball), while allowing 97.8 points per 100 possessions (318th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!