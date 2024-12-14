Purdue vs Texas A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Texas A&M Aggies (8-2) will visit the Purdue Boilermakers (8-2) after winning three road games in a row.

Purdue vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Purdue vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (68.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Purdue (-2.5) versus Texas A&M on Saturday. The over/under is set at 143.5 points for this game.

Purdue vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas A&M has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers owned the same winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as they did in road games last year.

Against the spread last season, the Aggies had better results away (6-6-0) than at home (5-10-0).

Purdue vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has yet to lose any of the seven games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Boilermakers have been a -144 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Texas A&M has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Aggies have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 59% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue outscores opponents by 7.9 points per game (scoring 78.3 per game to rank 125th in college basketball while allowing 70.4 per contest to rank 167th in college basketball) and has a +79 scoring differential overall.

Purdue's leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, ranks 39th in college basketball putting up 18.9 points per game.

Texas A&M is outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +102 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.1 points per game (199th in college basketball) and gives up 64.9 per contest (44th in college basketball).

Wade Taylor IV paces Texas A&M, scoring 16.1 points per game (171st in college basketball).

The Boilermakers record 31.3 rebounds per game (261st in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Kaufman-Renn averages 6.7 rebounds per game (ranking 213th in college basketball) to lead the Boilermakers.

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 10.4 boards on average. They record 38.9 rebounds per game, 13th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.5.

Andersson Garcia leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball).

Purdue ranks 41st in college basketball with 104.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 263rd in college basketball defensively with 94 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Aggies average 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (240th in college basketball), and allow 80.7 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball).

