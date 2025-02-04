Purdue vs Iowa Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The Purdue Boilermakers (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten) hope to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten) on February 4, 2025.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Purdue vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (63.2%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Purdue-Iowa spread (Purdue -7.5) or total (155.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Purdue vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Iowa has covered 10 times in 21 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Purdue (4-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (44.4%) than Iowa (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Boilermakers sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-5-0) than they do in road games (4-2-0).

This year, the Hawkeyes are 7-6-0 at home against the spread (.538 winning percentage). On the road, they are 1-4-0 ATS (.200).

Purdue is 8-3-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Iowa has three wins against the spread in 10 Big Ten games this season.

Purdue vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been victorious in 15, or 88.2%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Boilermakers have won seven of eight games when listed as at least -330 or better on the moneyline.

Iowa has lost all six of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Hawkeyes have played as a moneyline underdog of +260 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 76.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Purdue vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue is outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game with a +215 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.7 points per game (95th in college basketball) and allows 67.9 per contest (72nd in college basketball).

Purdue's leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, ranks 50th in the country scoring 18.4 points per game.

Iowa has a +151 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. It is putting up 85.7 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and is allowing 78.5 per contest to rank 331st in college basketball.

Owen Freeman's team-leading 16.7 points per game rank him 125th in college basketball.

The Boilermakers are 310th in college basketball at 29.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.1 their opponents average.

Kaufman-Renn averages 6.2 rebounds per game (ranking 286th in college basketball) to lead the Boilermakers.

The Hawkeyes are 302nd in college basketball at 29.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 fewer than the 35.3 their opponents average.

Freeman is 203rd in college basketball with 6.7 rebounds per game, leading the Hawkeyes.

Purdue ranks 29th in college basketball by averaging 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 146th in college basketball, allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Hawkeyes rank 24th in college basketball with 104.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 278th defensively with 96.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

