The English Premier League’s 2026-27 campaign starts this week, and this is a fun time to dive into EPL futures markets via the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which futures bets make sense? Let's take a look.

All soccer odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

EPL Futures: Premier League Futures Bets

We had a clean sweep in last year’s EPL futures article. Let’s do it again.

One of the bets I recommended 12 months ago was Manchester United to finish in the top six because I thought a season of no European commitments would be a big boost and, in general, I felt they were a bit undervalued in the market. Those same things apply to Spurs this year.

Tottenham flirted with relegation in 2025-26, with manager Roberto De Zerbi taking over late in the campaign to save the day. De Zerbi is back this year, and given the success he’s had in his career, he should get the ship righted at Spurs.

It’ll help that Tottenham have opened up the purse strings in a huge way this summer, signing Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke for big money while also adding Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson on free transfers.

On paper, Spurs have enough talent to climb back up the table, and I think they have one of the best managers in the league. Plus, the bright side of last year’s disastrous campaign is that Tottenham will not be in Europe, giving them a lighter schedule than nearly all of their main competitors for the top six (other than Chelsea).

While this may be a little boring, I think it’s the right play.

Arsenal look like the league’s best team by some distance as the Gunners are loaded across the board, boasting stellar depth that should allow them to cope well with the long season and any injuries that may come with it.

Although we shouldn’t put too much stock into the Community Shield, Arsenal dismantled Manchester City 3-0 last weekend, and City (+290 to win the league) might be the second-best team in the league.

Arsenal barely got over the line last season, but they got it done. Getting their first title since 2003 could help the Gunners play more freely this campaign, and I’m banking on their EPL-best roster depth to carry them to back-to-back crowns.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.