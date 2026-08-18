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College Football Week 0 Schedule, Betting Odds for Every Game

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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College Football Week 0 Schedule, Betting Odds for Every Game

The 2026 college football season is nearly here. Week 0 kicks off on Saturday, August 29th.

Here is the full Week 0 schedule along with betting odds — via FanDuel Sportsbook’s college football odds — for each game.

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Week 0 Schedule, Odds: College Football

North Carolina vs. TCU, 12:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

North Carolina
@
TCU
Aug 29 4:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Jose State at USC, 3:00 p.m. ET

Spread

San Jose State
@
USC
Aug 29 7:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

NC State at Virginia, 3:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

NC State
@
Virginia
Aug 29 7:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Jacksonville State at North Dakota State, 5:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Jacksonville State
@
North Dakota State
Aug 29 9:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Sacramento State at Eastern Michigan 6:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Sacramento State
@
Eastern Michigan
Aug 29 10:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Hawai'i at Stanford 7:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Hawaii
@
Stanford
Aug 29 11:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New Mexico State at Florida State 7:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

New Mexico State
@
Florida State
Aug 29 11:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Memphis at UNLV 10:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Points

Memphis
@
UNLV
Aug 30 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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