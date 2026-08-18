College Football Week 0 Schedule, Betting Odds for Every Game
The 2026 college football season is nearly here. Week 0 kicks off on Saturday, August 29th.
Here is the full Week 0 schedule along with betting odds — via FanDuel Sportsbook’s college football odds — for each game.
All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
Week 0 Schedule, Odds: College Football
North Carolina vs. TCU, 12:00 p.m. ET
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San Jose State at USC, 3:00 p.m. ET
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NC State at Virginia, 3:30 p.m. ET
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Jacksonville State at North Dakota State, 5:30 p.m. ET
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Sacramento State at Eastern Michigan 6:30 p.m. ET
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Hawai'i at Stanford 7:00 p.m. ET
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New Mexico State at Florida State 7:00 p.m. ET
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Memphis at UNLV 10:00 p.m. ET
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.