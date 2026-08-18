College Football Week 0 Schedule, Betting Odds for Every Game

The 2026 college football season is nearly here. Week 0 kicks off on Saturday, August 29th.

Here is the full Week 0 schedule along with betting odds — via FanDuel Sportsbook’s college football odds — for each game.

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Week 0 Schedule, Odds: College Football

North Carolina vs. TCU, 12:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Points North Carolina @ TCU Aug 29 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

San Jose State at USC, 3:00 p.m. ET

Spread San Jose State @ USC Aug 29 7:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

NC State at Virginia, 3:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Points NC State @ Virginia Aug 29 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jacksonville State at North Dakota State, 5:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Points Jacksonville State @ North Dakota State Aug 29 9:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sacramento State at Eastern Michigan 6:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Points Sacramento State @ Eastern Michigan Aug 29 10:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Hawai'i at Stanford 7:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Points Hawaii @ Stanford Aug 29 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

New Mexico State at Florida State 7:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Points New Mexico State @ Florida State Aug 29 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Memphis at UNLV 10:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Points Memphis @ UNLV Aug 30 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.