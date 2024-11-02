menu item
Predators vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are playing the Colorado Avalanche.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Avalanche Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (3-6-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (5-6)
  • Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Avalanche Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-134)Avalanche (+112)6.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (58%)

Predators vs Avalanche Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Avalanche are -225 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +180.

Predators vs Avalanche Over/Under

  • Predators versus Avalanche, on November 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -108 and the under -114.

Predators vs Avalanche Moneyline

  • Nashville is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +112 underdog on the road.

