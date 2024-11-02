Predators vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2
On Saturday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are playing the Colorado Avalanche.
Predators vs Avalanche Game Info
- Nashville Predators (3-6-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (5-6)
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Avalanche Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-134)
|Avalanche (+112)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (58%)
Predators vs Avalanche Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Avalanche are -225 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +180.
Predators vs Avalanche Over/Under
- Predators versus Avalanche, on November 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -108 and the under -114.
Predators vs Avalanche Moneyline
- Nashville is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +112 underdog on the road.