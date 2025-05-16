Preakness Winners: The Horses Who Conquered Pimlico

Key Insights:

2025 marks the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes, which began in 1873.

Thirteen Preakness winners have successfully taken the Triple Crown, most recently Justify in 2018.

Only six fillies have ever won the Preakness, with Swiss Skydiver being the latest in 2020.

Notable contenders for the 2025 race include Journalism, Rodriguez, and Sandman.

The Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course is the second jewel of the Triple Crown. Run two weeks after the Kentucky Derby -- so, the third Saturday in May! -- and three weeks before the Belmont Stakes, the 1 3/16-mile dirt race is one of the best-loved and most eagerly-awaited events of the horse racing year.

Though Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will not return in the 2025 Preakness Stakes—trainer Bill Mott has chosen to train him to the Belmont Stakes in early June instead—the race will still be one of the best three-year-old races of 2025, with horses like Journalism for trainer Michael McCarthy, Rodriguez for Bob Baffert, and Sandman for Mark Casse expected to enter the fray.

However, before we look ahead, let’s take a moment to remember the horses who have won the second leg of the Triple Crown over the years.

Preakness Stakes History and Notable Winners

The history of the Preakness Stakes dates back to 1873, two years before the advent of the Kentucky Derby. It got its name from the horse who won the first edition of the Dinner Party Stakes, a race name for the event which inspired the building of Pimlico. It will be run for the 150th time in 2025, as the race was not run in 1891, 1892, or 1893.

Thirteen winners of the Preakness Stakes have gone on to become a Triple Crown winner: Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977), Affirmed (1978), American Pharoah (2015), and Justify (2018).

Six fillies have won the Preakness Stakes: Flocarline (1903), Whimsical (1906), Rhine Maien (1915), Nellie Morse (1924), Rachel Alexandra (2009), and Swiss Skydiver (2020).

List of Preakness Stakes Winners

These are the horses who have won the Preakness Stakes, including the years they won it, their jockeys, their trainers, and their owners.

Year Horse Jockey Trainer Owner 1873 Survivor George Barbee W. Pryor John F. Chamberlain 1874 Culpepper William Donohue Hugh Gaffney Hugh Gaffney 1875 Tom Ochiltree Lloyd Hughes Robert Wyndham Walden John F. Chamberlain 1876 Shirley George Barbee William Brown Pierre Lorillard IV 1877 Cloverbrook Cyrus Holloway Jeter Walden Edward A. Clabaugh 1878 Duke of Magenta Cyrus Holloway Robert Wyndham Walden George L. Lorillard 1879 Harold Lloyd Hughes Robert Wyndham Walden George L. Lorillard View Full Table ChevronDown

