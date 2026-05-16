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Preakness Stakes Expert Picks & Predictions for 2026 Race Today

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Preakness Stakes Expert Picks & Predictions for 2026 Race Today
Preakness Stakes Expert Picks & Predictions for 2026 Race Today | FanDuel Research
Home Horse Racing Preakness Stakes Expert Picks 2026
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Preakness Stakes Expert Picks & Predictions for 2026 Race Today

The 151st Run for the Black-Eyed Susans moves to Laurel Park with a wide-open field of 14. Check out our FanDuel TV expert picks for who takes the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

FanDuel Research Staff · May 16, 2026 · 6 min read

The 2026 Preakness Stakes arrives with a wide-open field and a fresh backdrop. For the first time in the race's history, the second jewel of the Triple Crown is being run at Laurel Park, 20 miles south of the traditional home at Pimlico Race Course, which is currently undergoing a $400 million renovation.

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, the 23-1 longshot who shocked Churchill Downs two weeks ago, will not be making the trip to Maryland. Trainer Cherie DeVaux has elected to point her horse toward the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga, keeping the Triple Crown dream alive for another year but leaving the Preakness without a dominant favorite.

That absence has created an unusually competitive betting market. Iron Honor, the Gotham Stakes winner trained by Chad Brown, is installed as the 9-2 morning-line favorite, but five horses are clustered between 5-1 and 6-1, making this a wide-open race with real value across the board.

Get ready to bet on the Preakness Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore the exciting 2026 Preakness promos available on FDR. Stay updated on the Preakness Stakes Odds as we approach the "Middle Jewel" of the American Triple Crown!

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151st Preakness Stakes (G1)
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Laurel Park, MD
7:01 PM ET
1 3/16 Miles (Dirt)
$2 Million
NBC / Peacock
14 Horses

FanDuel TV Expert Picks for the 2026 Preakness Stakes

Our FanDuel TV analysts have weighed in with their selections for the 151st Preakness Stakes. With no dominant favorite following Golden Tempo's withdrawal, opinions are split across the top of the market. Here's where our experts landed:

  • DW
    Dave Weaver
    FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
    Pick:Ocelli (6-1)
  • CK
    Curtis Kalleward
    FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
    Pick:Talkin (20-1)
  • JS
    Jess Stafford
    FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
    Pick:The Hell We Did (15-1)
  • JJ
    Joaquin Jaime
    FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
    Pick:Talkin (20-1)
  • SB
    Simon Bray
    FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
    Pick:Incredibolt (5-1)
  • CB
    Caton Bredar
    FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
    Pick:Taj Mahal (5-1)
  • JC
    Jose Contreras
    FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
    Pick:Great White (15-1)
  • SH
    Scott Hazelton
    FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
    Pick:Incredibolt (5-1)
  • CK
    Caleb Keller
    FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
    Pick:Talkin (20-1)

Exotic Bets: Exacta & Trifecta

With such a wide-open field, the Preakness rewards players who think beyond the win bet. Here are the exotic combinations our analysts recommend:

Exacta: Key #12 Incredibolt over #2 Ocelli, #1 Taj Mahal, #6 Chip Honcho

Trifecta: #12 Incredibolt / #2 Ocelli, #1 Taj Mahal / #6 Chip Honcho, #9 Iron Honor, #10 Napoleon Solo

Longshot to watch: The Hell We Did (#7, 15-1), a closer who could benefit from the expected fast pace up front. Include him in your trifecta bottom.

2026 Preakness Stakes Field & Odds

Here is the full 14-horse field for the 2026 Preakness Stakes with post positions, jockeys, trainers, and morning line odds:

Post Horse Jockey Trainer ML Odds
1 Taj Mahal Sheldon Russell Brittany Russell 5-1
2 Ocelli Tyler Gaffalione Whit Beckman 6-1
3 Robusta N/A N/A 30-1
4 Great White N/A N/A 15-1
5 Talkin Irad Ortiz Jr. N/A 20-1
6 Chip Honcho Jose Ortiz Steve Asmussen 5-1
7 The Hell We Did N/A N/A 15-1
8 Bull by the Horns N/A N/A 50-1
9 Iron Honor ⭐ Flavien Prat Chad Brown 9-2
10 Napoleon Solo Paco Lopez Chad Summers 8-1
11 TBD N/A N/A N/A
12 Incredibolt Jaime Torres Riley Mott 5-1
13 TBD N/A N/A N/A
14 Pretty Boy Miah N/A N/A 15-1

Key Storylines for the 2026 Preakness

First-Ever Preakness at Laurel Park

For the first time in the Preakness Stakes' history, the race leaves its traditional home of Pimlico Race Course. Laurel Park, located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., is a 1 1/8-mile oval, larger than Pimlico's one-mile configuration. That distinction makes historical post-position statistics less reliable, and could benefit horses with tactical speed who can settle comfortably in a 14-horse field.

Taj Mahal: Undefeated on Laurel's Dirt

Trainer Brittany Russell would make history by becoming the first woman to saddle a Preakness winner. Her horse, Taj Mahal, is unbeaten in three starts, all at Laurel Park. His Federico Tesio Stakes win, an 8 1/4-length demolition, came at the exact same venue and distance as Saturday's race. The question is whether he can replicate that performance against the best three-year-olds in the country.

Chad Brown Goes for Three

Hall of Fame trainer Chad Brown has won two Preakness Stakes, Cloud Computing (2017) and Early Voting (2022), and both horses made their final prep in the Wood Memorial, just like his current horse, Iron Honor. Despite a disappointing seventh-place finish in that race, the pattern gives connections reason for optimism heading into Laurel.

Incredibolt: Bad Luck in the Derby

Incredibolt finished sixth at Churchill Downs, but connections believe he was the victim of traffic at the critical moment. Jockey Jaime Torres, who won the 2024 Preakness aboard Seize the Grey, had to route the colt wide just as he was building his run. A cleaner trip in a 1 3/16-mile race should suit his closing style.

🏇 FanDuel Research Best Bet
Incredibolt - Win
A bad trip in the Derby masked a strong performance. With jockey Jaime Torres back in the irons and a pace setup that favors closers at Laurel Park, Incredibolt looks like the best value at the top of the market. Key him on top of your exacta and trifecta tickets with Ocelli and Taj Mahal.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking this advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should independently research and verify any information before relying on it. Gambling involves risk. Please bet responsibly. Must be 21+ and present in a participating state. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Get ready to bet on the Preakness Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore FanDuel Racing's exciting 2026 Preakness promos. Stay updated on the Preakness Stakes odds as we approach the “Middle Jewel” of the American Triple Crown!

New FanDuel Racing users can get in on the excitement: place a $5 bet on any race at any track and get $25 back in Racing Bonus. Bet the Preakness!

Preakness FAQ

How many horses are running in the 2026 Preakness?

Fourteen, the maximum field size at Laurel Park.

Who is the favorite for the 2026 Preakness?

Iron Honor is the morning-line favorite at 9-2, trained by two-time Preakness winner Chad Brown.

Is Golden Tempo running in the Preakness?

No. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will skip the Preakness to point toward the Belmont Stakes, ending any Triple Crown bid for 2026.

Why is the Preakness at Laurel Park this year?

Pimlico Race Course is undergoing renovation. The 2026 Preakness moves to Laurel Park for the first time in 118 years.

What time does the 2026 Preakness Stakes start?

Approximately 6:50 PM ET on Saturday, May 16, 2026, broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

What are the Preakness best bets and picks for 2026?

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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