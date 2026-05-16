Preakness Stakes Expert Picks & Predictions for 2026 Race Today
The 151st Run for the Black-Eyed Susans moves to Laurel Park with a wide-open field of 14. Check out our FanDuel TV expert picks for who takes the second jewel of the Triple Crown.
FanDuel Research Staff·May 16, 2026·6 min read
The 2026 Preakness Stakes arrives with a wide-open field and a fresh backdrop. For the first time in the race's history, the second jewel of the Triple Crown is being run at Laurel Park, 20 miles south of the traditional home at Pimlico Race Course, which is currently undergoing a $400 million renovation.
Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, the 23-1 longshot who shocked Churchill Downs two weeks ago, will not be making the trip to Maryland. Trainer Cherie DeVaux has elected to point her horse toward the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga, keeping the Triple Crown dream alive for another year but leaving the Preakness without a dominant favorite.
That absence has created an unusually competitive betting market. Iron Honor, the Gotham Stakes winner trained by Chad Brown, is installed as the 9-2 morning-line favorite, but five horses are clustered between 5-1 and 6-1, making this a wide-open race with real value across the board.
FanDuel TV Expert Picks for the 2026 Preakness Stakes
Our FanDuel TV analysts have weighed in with their selections for the 151st Preakness Stakes. With no dominant favorite following Golden Tempo's withdrawal, opinions are split across the top of the market. Here's where our experts landed:
DW
Dave Weaver
FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
Pick:Ocelli (6-1)
CK
Curtis Kalleward
FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
Pick:Talkin (20-1)
JS
Jess Stafford
FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
Pick:The Hell We Did (15-1)
JJ
Joaquin Jaime
FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
Pick:Talkin (20-1)
SB
Simon Bray
FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
Pick:Incredibolt (5-1)
CB
Caton Bredar
FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
Pick:Taj Mahal (5-1)
JC
Jose Contreras
FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
Pick:Great White (15-1)
SH
Scott Hazelton
FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
Pick:Incredibolt (5-1)
CK
Caleb Keller
FanDuel TV - Racing Analyst
Pick:Talkin (20-1)
Exotic Bets: Exacta & Trifecta
With such a wide-open field, the Preakness rewards players who think beyond the win bet. Here are the exotic combinations our analysts recommend:
Exacta: Key #12 Incredibolt over #2 Ocelli, #1 Taj Mahal, #6 Chip Honcho
Trifecta: #12 Incredibolt / #2 Ocelli, #1 Taj Mahal / #6 Chip Honcho, #9 Iron Honor, #10 Napoleon Solo
Longshot to watch: The Hell We Did (#7, 15-1), a closer who could benefit from the expected fast pace up front. Include him in your trifecta bottom.
2026 Preakness Stakes Field & Odds
Here is the full 14-horse field for the 2026 Preakness Stakes with post positions, jockeys, trainers, and morning line odds:
Post
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
ML Odds
1
Taj Mahal
Sheldon Russell
Brittany Russell
5-1
2
Ocelli
Tyler Gaffalione
Whit Beckman
6-1
3
Robusta
N/A
N/A
30-1
4
Great White
N/A
N/A
15-1
5
Talkin
Irad Ortiz Jr.
N/A
20-1
6
Chip Honcho
Jose Ortiz
Steve Asmussen
5-1
7
The Hell We Did
N/A
N/A
15-1
8
Bull by the Horns
N/A
N/A
50-1
9
Iron Honor ⭐
Flavien Prat
Chad Brown
9-2
10
Napoleon Solo
Paco Lopez
Chad Summers
8-1
11
TBD
N/A
N/A
N/A
12
Incredibolt
Jaime Torres
Riley Mott
5-1
13
TBD
N/A
N/A
N/A
14
Pretty Boy Miah
N/A
N/A
15-1
Key Storylines for the 2026 Preakness
First-Ever Preakness at Laurel Park
For the first time in the Preakness Stakes' history, the race leaves its traditional home of Pimlico Race Course. Laurel Park, located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., is a 1 1/8-mile oval, larger than Pimlico's one-mile configuration. That distinction makes historical post-position statistics less reliable, and could benefit horses with tactical speed who can settle comfortably in a 14-horse field.
Taj Mahal: Undefeated on Laurel's Dirt
Trainer Brittany Russell would make history by becoming the first woman to saddle a Preakness winner. Her horse, Taj Mahal, is unbeaten in three starts, all at Laurel Park. His Federico Tesio Stakes win, an 8 1/4-length demolition, came at the exact same venue and distance as Saturday's race. The question is whether he can replicate that performance against the best three-year-olds in the country.
Chad Brown Goes for Three
Hall of Fame trainer Chad Brown has won two Preakness Stakes, Cloud Computing (2017) and Early Voting (2022), and both horses made their final prep in the Wood Memorial, just like his current horse, Iron Honor. Despite a disappointing seventh-place finish in that race, the pattern gives connections reason for optimism heading into Laurel.
Incredibolt: Bad Luck in the Derby
Incredibolt finished sixth at Churchill Downs, but connections believe he was the victim of traffic at the critical moment. Jockey Jaime Torres, who won the 2024 Preakness aboard Seize the Grey, had to route the colt wide just as he was building his run. A cleaner trip in a 1 3/16-mile race should suit his closing style.
🏇 FanDuel Research Best Bet
Incredibolt - Win
A bad trip in the Derby masked a strong performance. With jockey Jaime Torres back in the irons and a pace setup that favors closers at Laurel Park, Incredibolt looks like the best value at the top of the market. Key him on top of your exacta and trifecta tickets with Ocelli and Taj Mahal.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking this advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should independently research and verify any information before relying on it. Gambling involves risk. Please bet responsibly. Must be 21+ and present in a participating state. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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