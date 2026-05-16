2026 Preakness Contenders: Form, Horse Pedigree, and Laurel Fit for All 14 Entries

A horse-by-horse breakdown of the 151st Preakness Stakes field, going to post tonight at Laurel Park. Past performances, pedigree notes, post-draw implications, and which runners actually fit a track that has not hosted this race in 118 years.

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Why this Preakness is different

There is no Kentucky Derby winner in this race. Cherie DeVaux became the first woman to train a Derby winner two weeks ago when Golden Tempo took the roses, and she promptly pointed him toward the Belmont Stakes instead of the middle jewel. Three Derby winners in the past five years have now skipped the Preakness, and the absence has reshaped the betting market heading into tonight.

The race itself has moved too. For the first time since 1908, the Preakness is not at Pimlico. Old Hilltop is in the middle of a $400 million teardown and rebuild, so the 14 horses in the gate tonight will run the 1 3/16 miles at Laurel Park, about 20 miles south. Laurel is a bigger oval with wider turns and a shorter run to the first turn than Pimlico, which matters for several of the runners below.

What follows is a contender by contender breakdown of the 151st Preakness Stakes, ranked roughly by morning line, with the form, pedigree, post position, and Laurel fit that bettors actually need before post time.

Preakness Field 2026

Post positions and morning line odds were set at Monday evening's draw. The race goes off at approximately 7:01 p.m. ET tonight, with NBC and Peacock carrying the broadcast.

PP Horse ML Odds Jockey Trainer Run Style 1 Taj Mahal 5-1 Sheldon Russell Brittany Russell Speed 2 Ocelli 6-1 Tyler Gaffalione Whit Beckman Closer 3 Crupper 30-1 Junior Alvarado Donnie Von Hemel Speed 4 Robusta 30-1 Rafael Bejarano Doug O'Neill Speed 5 Talkin 20-1 Irad Ortiz Jr. Danny Gargan Stalker 6 Chip Honcho 5-1 Jose Ortiz Steve Asmussen Speed 7 The Hell We Did 15-1 Luis Saez Todd Fincher Stalker View Full Table ChevronDown

Reading the race: Laurel pace and surface

Before sizing up individual horses, it helps to know what Laurel actually rewards. The oval is 1 1/8 miles around, larger than Pimlico, with sweeping turns instead of tight ones. The catch is that the run from the starting gate to the first turn at the Preakness distance is significantly shorter than at Pimlico, which puts immediate pressure on horses breaking from inside posts that have speed and on horses out wide who need to get over.

Laurel main track form at 1 1/8 miles is bipolar. Front runners and deep closers have each won about 37 percent of recent two-turn dirt routes at the trip. The horses that get squeezed are mid-pack stalkers who try to make a premature move on the far turn. Translation: the optimal trip is either gate-to-wire control of the pace, or saving ground while several rivals melt down up front. Today's forecast calls for a fast track with no precipitation, which keeps speed and class on the surface where they belong.

With Taj Mahal on the rail, Chip Honcho needing to cross over from post 6, and Pretty Boy Miah forced to gun from post 14, this looks like a pace-pressure race. That math shapes every profile below.

Top of the market

Iron Honor (PP 9, 9-2 morning line)

Connections: Flavien Prat up, trained by Chad Brown.

Form: Three career starts. Won his first two, including the Grade 3 Gotham at Aqueduct. Finished seventh in the Wood Memorial in his only two-turn try, which Brown blamed on a bad post and traffic on the first turn.

Pedigree: By Nyquist, the 2016 Kentucky Derby winner. A $475,000 yearling. Bred to stretch out and to handle a dirt oval.

Laurel fit: Strong. Brown is going for his third Preakness after winning with Cloud Computing in 2017 and Early Voting in 2022, and this is the exact blueprint he used in both cases: a fresh horse who skipped the Derby and disappointed in the Wood. Blinkers come off for the first time tonight, which is the equivalent of swapping a stick shift for an automatic on a long highway drive. He should sit just off the speed and pounce.

What to know: At 9-2, he is the highest-priced Preakness morning line favorite since at least 1940. That tells you everything about how open this race is.

Taj Mahal (PP 1, 5-1)

Connections: Sheldon Russell up for his wife, trainer Brittany Russell. The husband-and-wife Maryland team has a real shot at a state-defining moment tonight.

Form: Perfect 3-for-3, all at Laurel Park, with a combined winning margin of 12 3/4 lengths. Most recently smoked the Federico Tesio Stakes by more than eight lengths going wire-to-wire. Four consecutive bullet workouts coming into today.

Pedigree: Also by Nyquist. Florida bred by Vegso Racing Stable. Transferred from Bob Baffert's barn to Russell's, with ownership including the Avengers partnership (SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables) that won the 2023 Preakness with National Treasure.

Laurel fit: Tactically, no horse in the field knows this strip better. The problem is the gate. Brittany Russell, after the draw: “The only spot I was hoping not to be was the rail.” CBS Sports called him the biggest loser of the post draw. From post 1 with speed horses to his outside, he either needs to break clean and clear the field or get stuck saving ground while pace pressure builds around him.

What to know: Russell is 0-for-32 in graded stakes routes on dirt over the past five years. That is the number cited against her. Against it: no horse in the field has Taj Mahal's track form, and Maryland has not produced a Preakness winner since Spectacular Bid in 1979.

Chip Honcho (PP 6, 5-1)

Connections: Jose Ortiz, the jockey who just won the Kentucky Derby on Golden Tempo, picks up the mount for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

Form: Won the Gun Runner Stakes at Fair Grounds as a 2-year-old. Still winless at age 3 in three starts. Most recently faded to fifth in the Louisiana Derby at the Preakness distance of 1 3/16 miles.

Pedigree: Equibase GPS data has him ranked second only to Ocelli in this field by average stride length and final furlong time, which suggests there is more in the tank than his record shows.

Laurel fit: Mixed. Jose Ortiz's presence is a signal of intent, but Chip Honcho is going to have to cross over from post 6 and challenge Taj Mahal early. That guarantees a hot first quarter and probably costs him at the wire. He fits the exotics better than he fits the win pool.

Incredibolt (PP 12, 5-1)

Connections: Jaime Torres rides for Riley Mott, son of Hall of Famer Bill Mott. The decision to come back in two weeks was finalized only hours before Monday's draw.

Form: Two stakes wins this spring (Street Sense, Virginia Derby) and a gritty sixth in the Kentucky Derby after racing close to a hot pace. He came out of Churchill in good shape.

Pedigree: Built like a stalker. Tactical speed without being committed to the lead.

Laurel fit: Strong from a pace standpoint. Post 12 lets him avoid the early traffic on the inside, and his Derby effort suggests he can handle a route of two turns even on short rest. The question is recovery. If he bounces back tonight, he is the most genuine threat to Iron Honor.

Ocelli (PP 2, 6-1)

Connections: Tyler Gaffalione stays aboard for Whit Beckman, the former Chad Brown and Todd Pletcher assistant.

Form: 0-for-7 lifetime. A maiden. He nearly stole the Kentucky Derby at 70-1, briefly leading inside the sixteenth pole before Golden Tempo and Renegade collared him. He has hit the board in his last three (third in the Wood Memorial, third in the Derby) and earned a career-best 94 Beyer in Louisville.

Pedigree: By Connect. A $12,000 yearling who has already returned nearly 5,000 percent on the purchase price. Equibase GPS data ranks him first in this field for average stride length (25.06 feet), fastest average final furlong (13.12 seconds), and highest Equibase Speed Figure in graded company.

Laurel fit: The history angle is real. No maiden has won the Preakness since Refund in 1888, a 138-year gap, and only five maidens since 1980 have even started in the race. The bigger handicapping concern is the stretch. Laurel's stretch run for the Preakness is 1,089 feet, considerably shorter than Churchill Downs. A deep closer needs to start his move on the far turn rather than at the eighth pole. If the pace collapses up front (likely given the speed in this field), he is dangerous. If it doesn't, the shorter lane works against him.

Live longshots with a path to the picture

Napoleon Solo (PP 10, 8-1)

Connections: Paco Lopez up for Chad Summers.

Form: Won the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes as a 2-year-old, so this is the only Grade 1 winner in the field. Beat Iron Honor when finishing fifth in the Wood Memorial. Has been working sharply at Laurel.

Pedigree: Bred to route, but the recent form has skewed slightly back toward his juvenile sprinting profile. The question is whether he can carry his speed two turns when he has to settle off the pace.

Laurel fit: Probably the best value play on the board. He has more class on paper than every horse outside the top of the market, and he gets a stalking trip from post 10 without being trapped wide. If you think the pace duel actually melts down Taj Mahal and Chip Honcho, Napoleon Solo is the runner most likely to inherit the lead at the quarter pole.

Talkin (PP 5, 20-1)

Connections: Irad Ortiz Jr. picks up the mount for Danny Gargan. That alone is a meaningful upgrade.

Form: 1-for-5 lifetime, but coming off a career-best Beyer in a third-place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes.

Pedigree: Bred to run all day. Stamina is the strong suit, which fits a 1 3/16 mile race.

Laurel fit: Perfect mid-pack stalker profile. If the leaders collapse and Iron Honor and Napoleon Solo close from just off the pace, Talkin is the horse most likely to grab third or fourth at a price. He is the cleanest exotic piece on the board.

The Hell We Did (PP 7, 15-1)

Connections: Luis Saez up for Todd Fincher.

Form: Has never finished worse than second. Most recent start was a gritty runner-up to Trendsetter in the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, his two-turn debut.

Pedigree: By Authentic, the 2020 Horse of the Year. The pedigree wants more distance.

Laurel fit: The extra furlong from his Lexington start is the question, but the consistency is unusual. Luis Saez is aggressive enough to put him in the picture early. A logical superfecta piece.

Great White (PP 13, 15-1)

Connections: Alex Achard, who was thrown by this horse in the Kentucky Derby starting gate, rides again for trainer John Ennis.

Form: Won the John Battaglia Memorial on Turfway's all-weather surface in February. Fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes in his first dirt start. Scratched at the Kentucky Derby gate after rearing up and unseating Achard.

Pedigree: By Volatile. The notable thing here is physical: he stands 17.2 hands and weighs over 1,300 pounds. Imagine a fullback running in a field of point guards.

Laurel fit: Fresh, having effectively skipped the Derby. The trouble is post 13 around two turns with a horse this big. Logistically he is going to lose ground, and the gate incident raises questions about his head.

Pretty Boy Miah (PP 14, 15-1)

Connections: Ricardo Santana Jr. rides for Jeremiah Englehart.

Form: Won his last two starts by a combined 10 1/4 lengths at Aqueduct. Posted a 1:36.96 mile in his most recent allowance optional claiming win.

Pedigree: By Beau Liam. Bred for speed, not stamina.

Laurel fit: A significant class hike. From post 14, Santana has no choice but to send him hard for the first turn to avoid being parked wide. That trip pressures the field but burns up Pretty Boy Miah himself.

The outsiders at 20-1 and longer

Corona de Oro (PP 11, 30-1)

Connections: Hall of Famer John Velazquez up for Dallas Stewart.

Form: Third in the Lexington Stakes. Was fourth on the Kentucky Derby also-eligible list.

Laurel fit: The angle here is Dallas Stewart, who has a long history of hitting the board in Triple Crown races with horses priced 29-1 or higher. With Velazquez aboard and a stalking trip from post 11, this is the prototype superfecta stab.

Crupper (PP 3, 30-1)

Form: Won the Bathhouse Row Stakes at Oaklawn to earn his way in. Trainer Donnie Von Hemel makes his first Preakness start since 1995.

Laurel fit: Adds to the front-end pressure but is outclassed at the Grade 1 level. Use as a deep exotics piece only.

Robusta (PP 4, 30-1)

Form: Finished 14th in the Kentucky Derby. Will be making his fifth consecutive graded stakes appearance tonight.

Pedigree: By Accelerate. Calumet Farm homebred. Trainer Doug O'Neill won the 2012 Preakness with I'll Have Another.

Laurel fit: Adds to the speed pressure but did not finish well at Churchill. A toss in the win pool.

Bull By The Horns (PP 8, 30-1)

Form: Won the Rushaway Stakes on synthetic.

Laurel fit: Transitioning from synthetic to dirt against Grade 1 company is a steep ask. Closer profile in a race where the early closers may not have enough stretch to work with.

How the field shapes the wagering

Three things matter for ticket construction tonight. First, the pace shape: with Taj Mahal pressed on the inside, Chip Honcho crossing over, and Pretty Boy Miah forced to send, the leaders are likely to soften each other up. Second, the post draw: the inside posts are working harder than the outside ones, with Taj Mahal as the textbook example. Third, the trip math: Laurel rewards either gate-to-wire control or a save-ground ride, not the four-wide stalker move.

Iron Honor and Napoleon Solo are the cleanest fits for that race shape: both are second-flight stalkers who can sit off the speed without engaging, then accelerate when the pace breaks. Incredibolt is the wild card given the two-week turnaround from the Derby. Talkin and Corona de Oro are the value pieces underneath, both with stalking trips and price.

If you only play the win pool, Iron Honor at 9-2 is the mathematically defensible favorite. If you play exotics, the most repeatable structure is a key on Iron Honor and Napoleon Solo on top, with Incredibolt, Talkin, and Ocelli as the secondary tier and Corona de Oro and The Hell We Did rounding out the bottom. The field is wide enough that a 14-horse trifecta box is too expensive to be sharp, but a tiered ticket with the second-flight stalkers on top is.

Preakness Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 2026 Preakness Stakes?

Tonight, Saturday, May 16, 2026, with post time at approximately 7:01 p.m. ET. NBC and Peacock carry the broadcast, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

Where is the 2026 Preakness being held?

Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland, about 20 miles south of Pimlico. This is the first time the race has been held outside Pimlico since 1908. Pimlico is in the middle of a $400 million renovation and is scheduled to host the Preakness again in 2027.

Is Golden Tempo running in the Preakness?

No. The Kentucky Derby winner is skipping the race to point toward the Belmont Stakes. Trainer Cherie DeVaux, who became the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner, cited the need for additional rest. He is the third Derby winner in five years to bypass the Preakness.

Who is the favorite for the 2026 Preakness?

Iron Honor is the morning line favorite at 9-2, the highest morning line for a Preakness favorite since at least 1940. Three horses (Taj Mahal, Chip Honcho, and Incredibolt) are co-second choices at 5-1.

How many horses are in the 2026 Preakness?

A full field of 14, which is the Preakness maximum. Only three of those horses also ran in the Kentucky Derby: Ocelli, Incredibolt, and Robusta.

Could Brittany Russell make history with Taj Mahal?

Yes. If Taj Mahal wins tonight, Russell becomes the first woman to train a Preakness winner. Combined with Cherie DeVaux's Kentucky Derby win and Jena Antonucci's 2023 Belmont, three different women would have trained a winner in each of the three Triple Crown races within the same window.

Could Ocelli become the first maiden Preakness winner since 1888?

That is the historical hook tonight. Ocelli is 0-for-7 lifetime but finished third in the Kentucky Derby at 70-1. The last maiden to win the Preakness was Refund in 1888, a gap of 138 years.

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