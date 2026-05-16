Post Position Picks Preakness: Best and Worst Draws for Today's Race at Laurel Park

Post position matters in horse racing, but in the 2026 Preakness Stakes it matters in a way it never has before — because nobody actually knows how much it matters. This is the first Preakness ever run at Laurel Park, the race having relocated from its historic home at Pimlico while that track undergoes a full reconstruction. The usual post position data everyone leans on? All of it is Pimlico data. And Pimlico and Laurel are meaningfully different tracks.

That doesn't mean post positions are irrelevant Saturday. It means we have to think about them differently — less through the lens of historical win percentages and more through the lens of running style, field size, and how a 14-horse field navigates a wider, longer oval than the one the Preakness has used for over a century. Here's how to grade every key draw in the 2026 Preakness field.

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Preakness Post Position Analysis

Post position matters in horse racing, but in the 2026 Preakness Stakes it matters in a way it never has before — because nobody actually knows how much it matters. This is the first Preakness ever run at Laurel Park, the race having relocated from its historic home at Pimlico while that track undergoes a full reconstruction. The usual post position data everyone leans on? All of it is Pimlico data. And Pimlico and Laurel are meaningfully different tracks.

That doesn't mean post positions are irrelevant Saturday. It means we have to think about them differently — less through the lens of historical win percentages and more through the lens of running style, field size, and how a 14-horse field navigates a wider, longer oval than the one the Preakness has used for over a century.

Best Draws for the Preakness

Post 6: Chip Honcho

Post 6 is the most historically productive gate in Preakness history at Pimlico with 17 winners — more than any other post. Cloud Computing won from here in 2017, Early Voting in 2022. Whether or not that data translates directly to Laurel, Chip Honcho drew a gate that puts him in the sweet spot of the field: far enough from the rail to avoid early traffic, close enough to the inside to save ground on the turn. Jockey Jose Ortiz, who won the Derby two weeks ago aboard Golden Tempo, brings elite experience to a horse sitting at a juicy 5-1. Honcho has shown the ability to press or stalk the pace, which is exactly the flexibility you want in a 14-horse field where the early scramble for position could get chaotic.

Post 3: Napoleon Solo

Post 3 has produced 9 Preakness winners at Pimlico, including Secretariat in 1973. More importantly for 2026, it's a gate that lets a speed horse like Napoleon Solo get out cleanly without fighting for position through the entire first turn. Napoleon Solo is the most natural front-runner in this field — he won the Grade I Champagne Stakes last fall gate-to-wire and has early foot that could put him on the lead before the first quarter mile is run. With 11 horses in the field showing forward running tendencies, someone is going to be on the lead regardless. Post 3 gives Napoleon Solo the best possible chance to be that horse on his own terms, without burning energy in a battle he doesn't need to have.

Post 2: Ocelli

Post 2 has sent 8 Preakness winners to the winner's circle at Pimlico, including American Pharoah in 2015. For Ocelli specifically, the inside draw is a double-edged sword — the concern with any inside post in a large field is early traffic through the first turn — but Ocelli's running style as a closer actually makes the rail more workable than it sounds. He doesn't need to be up in the mix early. He can settle along the rail, save ground through the turn, and look for a seam in the stretch. He finished third in the Kentucky Derby behind Golden Tempo, which is the deepest form in this field. His trainer Riley Mott put him in the Preakness specifically because he thinks it's a winnable spot. At 6-1, that confidence is available at a reasonable price.

Post 5: Talkin

Post 5 produced Rombauer's win in 2021 and has historically been one of the more productive middle posts at Pimlico. For Talkin, a closing-style horse who needs to settle and come running late, post 5 is about as good as it gets — far enough inside to save ground without the traffic anxiety of the rail, far enough outside to find running room when Irad Ortiz starts asking him to run. At 20-1, Talkin is the best-priced closer in the field with a legitimate post to work from. He's the most compelling value play in the race.

Preakness Neutral Draws

Post 9: Iron Honor

Post 9 has produced 6 Preakness winners at Pimlico, which puts it in the middle of the historical range. For the morning-line favorite, the draw is neither a problem nor a gift. Iron Honor has the early ability to position himself wherever Chad Brown and Flavien Prat want him, and the middle of the gate gives them flexibility. The bigger question surrounding Iron Honor isn't his post — it's the Wood Memorial flop and whether he's truly the best horse in this field. The post is fine. The price is what needs scrutiny.

Post 12: Incredibolt

Post 12 has produced 5 Preakness winners at Pimlico, including Seize the Grey in 2024 — so the outside post isn't unprecedented as a winner's circle address. At Laurel's wider oval, the disadvantage of the outside draw is reduced compared to Pimlico. Incredibolt is a closer who doesn't need to win the first turn, and Jamie Torres is experienced enough to find position without panicking. The post is workable. Whether Incredibolt gets the right trip on the day depends more on how the race develops than where he starts.

Preakness Worst Draws

Post 14: Pretty Boy Miah

Post 14 has never produced a Preakness winner at Pimlico. In a 14-horse field, the outermost gate means an enormous amount of ground to cover in the first turn, extra energy burned before the backstretch, and no historical precedent for success. That doesn't make it impossible — every record is broken eventually — but it's a real strike against any horse in an already thin profile. Pretty Boy Miah would need everything to go right to overcome this draw, and that's too much to ask at any price worth betting.

Post 1: Taj Mahal

The rail is Taj Mahal's best friend and worst enemy simultaneously. He's drawn post 1, and his entire case for winning the Preakness rests on his track familiarity — he's unbeaten in three career starts, all at Laurel Park. But all three of those wins came in smaller fields where the inside post wasn't a navigation problem. In a 14-horse Preakness, the rail requires a horse to either gun to the lead immediately and hold it, or get shuffled back into heavy traffic as the field spreads across the track. Taj Mahal is a speed horse who thrives when he can dictate terms. Post 1 with 13 other horses fighting for position on his outside makes that very difficult. He's a 5-1 shot with real talent, but the draw is a genuine liability. Napoleon Solo's early speed from post 3 will challenge his ability to lead, and if those two horses tangle early, both could be compromised by the halfway point.

Preakness FAQ

How many horses are running in the 2026 Preakness?

Fourteen, the maximum field size at Laurel Park.

Who is the favorite for the 2026 Preakness?

Iron Honor is the morning-line favorite at 9-2, trained by two-time Preakness winner Chad Brown.

Is Golden Tempo running in the Preakness?

No. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will skip the Preakness to point toward the Belmont Stakes, ending any Triple Crown bid for 2026.

Why is the Preakness at Laurel Park this year?

Pimlico Race Course is undergoing renovation. The 2026 Preakness moves to Laurel Park for the first time in 118 years.

What time does the 2026 Preakness Stakes start?

Approximately 6:50 PM ET on Saturday, May 16, 2026, broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

What are the Preakness best bets and picks for 2026?

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.