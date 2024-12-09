Pittsburgh vs Toledo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for GameAbove Sports Bowl 2024

NCAA football action on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Panthers playing the Toledo Rockets.

Pittsburgh vs Toledo Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-310) | Toledo: (+245)

Pittsburgh: (-310) | Toledo: (+245) Spread: Pittsburgh: -8.5 (-110) | Toledo: +8.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh: -8.5 (-110) | Toledo: +8.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pittsburgh vs Toledo Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of 12 Pittsburgh games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Toledo is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

Toledo has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 12 Toledo games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Pittsburgh vs Toledo Point Spread

Pittsburgh is favored by 8.5 points versus Toledo. Pittsburgh is -110 to cover the spread, while Toledo is -110.

Pittsburgh vs Toledo Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Pittsburgh-Toledo matchup on Dec. 26, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Pittsburgh vs Toledo Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Toledo-Pittsburgh, Toledo is the underdog at +245, and Pittsburgh is -310.

Pittsburgh vs. Toledo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Pittsburgh 31.8 41 26.8 81 58.0 12 Toledo 26.7 76 21.3 28 49.9 12

Pittsburgh vs. Toledo Game Info

Game day: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Stadium: Ford Field

