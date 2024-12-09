Pittsburgh vs Toledo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for GameAbove Sports Bowl 2024
NCAA football action on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Panthers playing the Toledo Rockets.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Pittsburgh vs Toledo Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-310) | Toledo: (+245)
- Spread: Pittsburgh: -8.5 (-110) | Toledo: +8.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Pittsburgh vs Toledo Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Pittsburgh has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of 12 Pittsburgh games so far this year, five have hit the over.
- Toledo is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
- Toledo has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of 12 Toledo games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.
Pittsburgh vs Toledo Point Spread
Pittsburgh is favored by 8.5 points versus Toledo. Pittsburgh is -110 to cover the spread, while Toledo is -110.
Pittsburgh vs Toledo Over/Under
A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Pittsburgh-Toledo matchup on Dec. 26, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Pittsburgh vs Toledo Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Toledo-Pittsburgh, Toledo is the underdog at +245, and Pittsburgh is -310.
Pittsburgh vs. Toledo Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Pittsburgh
|31.8
|41
|26.8
|81
|58.0
|12
|Toledo
|26.7
|76
|21.3
|28
|49.9
|12
Pittsburgh vs. Toledo Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, December 26, 2024
- Game time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Stadium: Ford Field
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Pittsburgh vs. Toledo analysis on FanDuel Research.