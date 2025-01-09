Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NBCS-BA, FDSDET, and TV20 Detroit

The Detroit Pistons (19-18) are favored (-2) to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (18-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA, FDSDET, and TV20 Detroit. The over/under for the matchup is set at 220.

Pistons vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2 220 -126 +108

Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (65.4%)

Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 19 times over 37 games with a set spread.

The Warriors have played 36 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 20 times out of 36 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 16 of 36 opportunities (44.4%).

Against the spread, Detroit has fared worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 17 home games, and 12 times in 20 road games.

The Pistons have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (52.9%) than road tilts (55%).

This year, Golden State is 9-11-0 at home against the spread (.450 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-7-0 ATS (.562).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 10 of 20) compared to away (37.5%, six of 16).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 24 points, 6.6 boards and 9.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris averages 13.3 points, 6.5 boards and 2.5 assists.

Jalen Duren is averaging 9.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley averages 16.2 points, 3 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made treys per contest (seventh in NBA).

Jaden Ivey's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.8 points for the Warriors, plus 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Dennis Schroder averages 15.5 points, 2.8 boards and 6 assists. He is also making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

Per game, Andrew Wiggins provides the Warriors 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Jonathan Kuminga gives the Warriors 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Warriors are getting 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Draymond Green.

