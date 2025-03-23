Pistons vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Pistons vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and Gulf Coast Sports

The Detroit Pistons (39-32) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (19-52) as double-digit, 11-point favorites on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET on FDSDET and Gulf Coast Sports. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -11 231.5 -490 +380

Pistons vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (79.6%)

Pistons vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a record of 38-29-4 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have 28 wins against the spread in 71 games this year.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

The Pelicans have gone over the point total 56.3% of the time this season (40 of 71 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 34 games at home, and it has covered 22 times in 37 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Pistons go over the total 47.1% of the time (16 of 34 games). They hit the over more often in road games, exceeding the total in 54.1% of games (20 of 37).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .514 (18-16-1). Away, it is .278 (10-26-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over 19 of 35 times at home (54.3%), and 21 of 36 on the road (58.3%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.5 points, 10.3 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.8 points, 2.2 assists and 6.1 boards.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 42% from downtown, with an average of 3.9 made treys (third in league).

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 3.8 boards and 4 assists per game. He is making 44% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Per game, Yves Missi gives the Pelicans 8.8 points, 8 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Pelicans are receiving 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

Dejounte Murray averages 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.4 assists. He is draining 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 29.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

