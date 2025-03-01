Pistons vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (21-38) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (33-27) on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET and YES. The over/under in the matchup is 216.5.

Pistons vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -11.5 216.5 -521 +400

Pistons vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (73.4%)

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Pistons are 33-24-3 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 29-27-3 this season.

This season, 31 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total out of 59 chances.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in 25 of 59 opportunities (42.4%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-10-1) than it has at home (14-14-2).

At home, the Pistons eclipse the total 50% of the time (15 of 30 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 53.3% of games (16 of 30).

This year, Brooklyn is 10-17-2 at home against the spread (.345 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-10-1 ATS (.633).

Nets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (11 times out of 29) than on the road (14 of 30) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren averages 11 points, 10.3 boards and 2.6 assists.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 5.9 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.7 points, 1.8 assists and 2.9 boards.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 7.5 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is also draining 54.7% of his shots from the field.

Cameron Johnson averages 19 points, 4.1 boards and 3 assists. He is also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 2.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He is sinking 40.2% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Keon Johnson averages 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 37.4% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

The Nets are getting 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jalen Wilson.

