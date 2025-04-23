Pistons vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 24

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: TNT, FDSDET, and MSG

The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons square off in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Knicks are favored by 1 point in the matchup, which will be broadcast on TNT, FDSDET, and MSG at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5 points.

Pistons vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 214.5 -112 -104

Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (54.1%)

Pistons vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 40 times over 82 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Pistons are 42-36-4 this season.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 43 times this season.

Pistons games this season have gone over the total in 42 of 82 opportunities (51.2%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-19-1) than it has in road affairs (19-22-0).

In home games, the Knicks eclipse the total 56.1% of the time (23 of 41 games). They've hit the over in 48.8% of road games (20 of 41 contests).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (23-16-2) than at home (19-20-2).

Pistons games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (20 times out of 41) than away (22 of 41) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.4 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field and 42% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Mikal Bridges averages 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 50% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

OG Anunoby is averaging 18 points, 2.2 assists and 4.8 boards.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 26.1 points for the Pistons, plus 6.1 boards and 9.1 assists.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 69.2% of his shots from the field (second in league).

Tobias Harris averages 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 47.7% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Pistons receive 16.3 points per game from Malik Beasley, plus 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Dennis Schroder averages 13.1 points, 2.6 boards and 5.4 assists. He is making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

