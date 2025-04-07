Pistons vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Pistons vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NBA TV, FDSDETX, and NBCS-CA

The Detroit Pistons (43-35) take on the Sacramento Kings (38-40) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, April 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSDETX, and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is 230.5.

Pistons vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -7.5 230.5 -310 +250

Pistons vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (75.1%)

Pistons vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 41 times this season (41-33-4).

The Kings have played 78 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 39 times this season.

Kings games this season have hit the over on 42 of 78 set point totals (53.8%).

Detroit sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-18-2) than it does in road games (23-15-2).

The Pistons have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 18 of 38 home matchups (47.4%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 40 games (52.5%).

Sacramento has been better against the spread away (19-19-2) than at home (14-23-1) this year.

Kings games have finished above the over/under 60.5% of the time at home (23 of 38), and 47.5% of the time on the road (19 of 40).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 6.2 boards and 9.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 assists and 10.4 rebounds.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 6 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists.

Dennis Schroder averages 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 40.7% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 58.8% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 3.9 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He is draining 48.2% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Kings are receiving 23 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Malik Monk averages 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 10.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 54.7% of his shots from the floor.

