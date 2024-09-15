Pirates vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 10:12 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Royals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (70-78) vs. Kansas City Royals (82-67)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSKC

Pirates vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | KC: (-104)

PIT: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-196) | KC: -1.5 (+162)

PIT: +1.5 (-196) | KC: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Pirates vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones (Pirates) - 6-7, 3.82 ERA vs Brady Singer (Royals) - 9-10, 3.42 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Jared Jones (6-7) to the mound, while Brady Singer (9-10) will get the nod for the Royals. When Jones starts, his team is 6-12-0 against the spread this season. When Jones starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. When Singer starts, the Royals have gone 15-14-0 against the spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Singer's starts this season, and they went 4-11 in those games.

Pirates vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (50.2%)

Pirates vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -112 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Royals are +162 to cover, while the Pirates are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Pirates-Royals on Sept. 15, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Royals Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 31, or 54.4%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 31-24 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 70 of 145 chances this season.

The Pirates are 78-67-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 72 total times this season. They've finished 34-38 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Kansas City has a 29-36 record (winning 44.6% of its games).

The Royals have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-76-2).

The Royals have collected an 82-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .456. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is 22nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Reynolds has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with four doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Oneil Cruz has 135 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .267 with 56 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 44th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Cruz brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Andrew McCutchen has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.338/.429.

Bryan De La Cruz is batting .236 with a .274 OBP and 63 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-high OBP (.385) and slugging percentage (.599), while leading the Royals in hits (198, while batting .333).

He ranks first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Witt hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .268 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 42 walks while batting .276. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average is 30th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .238 with 26 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.

Hunter Renfroe is hitting .237 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Pirates vs Royals Head to Head

9/14/2024: 5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/13/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/29/2023: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/28/2023: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.