Pirates vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

On Friday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are up against the Boston Red Sox.

Pirates vs Red Sox Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-8) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-10)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-118) | BOS: (-100)

PIT: (-118) | BOS: (-100) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168)

PIT: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-1, 3.92 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Quinn Priester and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.92 ERA). Priester and his team were 4-4-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Priester did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Red Sox have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Bello's starts. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Bello starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.9%)

Pirates vs Red Sox Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a -100 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Red Sox are +168 to cover, while the Pirates are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates versus Red Sox, on April 19, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Pirates vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with one wins in the three contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 10 of 18 chances this season.

In 18 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 11-7-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox are 3-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Boston has gone 2-4 (33.3%).

In the 20 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-9-2).

The Red Sox have a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season. He has a .260 batting average.

He is 83rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with five walks and two RBI.

Connor Joe leads Pittsburgh with 16 hits. He is batting .276 this season and has six extra-base hits. He's also slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 65th, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .392 this season while batting .277 with 12 walks and nine runs scored.

Jack Suwinski has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .172 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated a team-high OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.422). He's batting .301.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Duran enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and two RBI.

Triston Casas leads his team with 18 hits. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .215 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Rafael Devers has three doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .188.

