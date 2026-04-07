Pirates vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:22 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the San Diego Padres.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Padres Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (6-4) vs. San Diego Padres (5-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Padres.TV

Pirates vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-148) | SD: (+126)

PIT: (-148) | SD: (+126) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-184)

PIT: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-184) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Pirates vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 1-1, 9.53 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 1-1, 6.75 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (1-1, 9.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Nick Pivetta (1-1, 6.75 ERA). Skenes has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Skenes' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Pivetta has started two games with set spreads, and the Padres went 1-1-0. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for one Pivetta start this season -- they lost.

Pirates vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (51.3%)

Pirates vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Padres, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -148, and San Diego is +126 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Pirates. The Padres are -184 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are +150.

Pirates vs Padres Over/Under

Pirates versus Padres, on April 7, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

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Pirates vs Padres Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in four of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has played as a favorite of -148 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of 10 chances this season.

The Pirates are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have compiled a 3-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total three times this season for a 3-6-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh with 12 hits and an OBP of .463, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .697. He's batting .364.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is seventh in slugging.

O'Hearn hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Oneil Cruz has an OPS of .973, fueled by an OBP of .357 and a team-best slugging percentage of .615 this season. He's batting .308.

His batting average ranks 35th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Cruz brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with four home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has nine hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.400/.606.

Lowe heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double and three walks.

Bryan Reynolds has been key for Pittsburgh with nine hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .410.

Padres Player Leaders

Jackson Merrill has put up a slugging percentage of .472 and has nine hits, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .250 and with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 81st in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Ramon Laureano has nine hits while slugging .472. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .250 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 58th in slugging.

Manny Machado a has .415 on-base percentage to pace the Padres.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has three doubles and six walks while batting .189.

Pirates vs Padres Head to Head

4/6/2026: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/30/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/4/2025: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/2/2025: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/12/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/8/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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