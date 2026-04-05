Pirates vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Orioles Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-5)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MASN

Pirates vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-120) | BAL: (+102)

PIT: (-120) | BAL: (+102) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-200) | BAL: -1.5 (+164)

PIT: +1.5 (-200) | BAL: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 0-1, 3.00 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 0-1, 8.31 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (0-1) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (0-1) will get the nod for the Orioles. Ashcraft and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Ashcraft's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Bassitt has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles failed to cover. The Orioles have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Bassitt starts this season.

Pirates vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (60.3%)

Pirates vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -120 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Orioles are +164 to cover, while the Pirates are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Pirates-Orioles on April 5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Pirates have yet to lose any of the three games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -120 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their eight opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total four times this season for a 4-4-0 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have put together a 2-6-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .469, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .600. He's batting .360 on the season.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 13th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with seven hits. He is batting .280 this season and has five extra-base hits. He's also slugging .720 with an on-base percentage of .419.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging in the major leagues.

Oneil Cruz has hit three homers with a team-high .581 SLG this season.

Cruz heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .242 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 56th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has collected seven hits with a .440 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .333 while slugging .524.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has accumulated a slugging percentage of .387, a team-high for the Orioles.

Dylan Beavers is hitting .318 with a double and a home run.

Pirates vs Orioles Head to Head

4/4/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/3/2026: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/11/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/10/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/9/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/7/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/5/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/14/2023: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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