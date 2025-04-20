Pirates vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Cleveland Guardians.

Pirates vs Guardians Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (8-14) vs. Cleveland Guardians (11-9)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and CLEG

Pirates vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-120) | CLE: (+102)

PIT: (-120) | CLE: (+102) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+160) | CLE: +1.5 (-194)

PIT: -1.5 (+160) | CLE: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-2, 4.30 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 1-1, 2.30 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (1-2) to the mound, while Logan Allen (1-1) will take the ball for the Guardians. When Keller starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. Keller's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Guardians are 1-2-0 ATS in Allen's three starts with a set spread. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for two Allen starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (53%)

Pirates vs Guardians Moneyline

The Pirates vs Guardians moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -120 favorite, while Cleveland is a +102 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Guardians Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Pirates are +160 to cover, and the Guardians are -194.

Pirates vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Pirates-Guardians on April 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Pirates vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 3-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 22 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates are 6-16-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have compiled a 4-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 3-6 (33.3%).

The Guardians have played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-9-1).

The Guardians have a 9-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 45% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 15 hits and an OBP of .363 this season. He has a .234 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 96th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Cruz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .269 with two doubles, a triple and five walks. He's slugging .328 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average is 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 78th, and his slugging percentage 138th.

Kiner-Falefa heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double and an RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .197/.269/.282.

Enmanuel Valdez is batting .239 with a .340 OBP and nine RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Valdez has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has a .384 on-base percentage and a .468 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .329.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Kwan takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .269 with four doubles, four home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 61st in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .194 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Carlos Santana has two doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .247.

Pirates vs Guardians Head to Head

4/19/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/18/2025: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-7 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/1/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/31/2024: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/30/2024: 10-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/19/2023: 7-5 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/18/2023: 10-1 CLE (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

