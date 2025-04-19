Pirates vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Pirates vs Guardians Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (8-13) vs. Cleveland Guardians (10-9)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and CLEG

Pirates vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-178) | CLE: (+150)

PIT: (-178) | CLE: (+150) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+118) | CLE: +1.5 (-142)

PIT: -1.5 (+118) | CLE: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 2-1, 2.96 ERA vs Ben Lively (Guardians) - 0-2, 4.87 ERA

The Pirates will call on Paul Skenes (2-1) against the Guardians and Ben Lively (0-2). Skenes and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Guardians have gone 1-3-0 against the spread when Lively starts. The Guardians have a 1-2 record in Lively's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (56.9%)

Pirates vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -178 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-142 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +118 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Pirates-Guardians game on April 19, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Pirates vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has played as a favorite of -178 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 21 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 21 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 6-15-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have compiled a 3-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30% of those games).

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-8-1 record against the over/under.

The Guardians are 8-11-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 14 hits and an OBP of .355, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season. He has a .230 batting average and a slugging percentage of .508.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 37th in slugging.

Cruz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.328) thanks to three extra-base hits. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualified batters, he is 60th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage.

Kiner-Falefa enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double and an RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .194/.270/.284.

Enmanuel Valdez has one home run, nine RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Valdez heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has an on-base percentage of .378 and a slugging percentage of .467. Both lead the Guardians. He's batting .320.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 54th in slugging.

Jose Ramirez's 17 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 64th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .190 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Carlos Santana is hitting .260 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Pirates vs Guardians Head to Head

4/18/2025: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-7 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/1/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/31/2024: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/30/2024: 10-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/19/2023: 7-5 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/18/2023: 10-1 CLE (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

