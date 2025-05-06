Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pirates vs Cardinals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-24) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-19)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-124) | STL: (+106)

PIT: (-124) | STL: (+106) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170)

PIT: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Pirates vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 3-3, 2.74 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 2-3, 3.44 ERA

The probable pitchers are Paul Skenes (3-3) for the Pirates and Matthew Liberatore (2-3) for the Cardinals. Skenes and his team are 3-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Skenes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-4. The Cardinals have a 1-5-0 record against the spread in Liberatore's starts. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Liberatore starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (58.1%)

Pirates vs Cardinals Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +106 underdog at home.

Pirates vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +140 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Cardinals Over/Under

Pirates versus Cardinals on May 6 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 3-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 35 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 12-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 12 of the 25 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48%).

St. Louis has gone 5-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (38.5%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-13-2).

The Cardinals have gone 17-19-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.385) and total hits (29) this season. He's batting .252 batting average while slugging .504.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Bryan Reynolds has hit five homers this season while driving in 19 runs. He's batting .231 this season and slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 106th, his on-base percentage 115th, and his slugging percentage 113th.

Andrew McCutchen has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Enmanuel Valdez has two home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .221 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is batting .237 with seven doubles, five home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 37th and he is 86th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads his team with 44 hits and a .393 on-base percentage, with a team-best .481 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .336.

His batting average ranks fourth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .256 with nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Victor Scott II is batting .284 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.

Pirates vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/5/2025: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/18/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/17/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/24/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/23/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

