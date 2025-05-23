Pirates vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Brewers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (17-34) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (25-26)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSWI

Pirates vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-130) | MIL: (+110)

PIT: (-130) | MIL: (+110) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+176) | MIL: +1.5 (-215)

PIT: -1.5 (+176) | MIL: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 3-5, 2.44 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 5-3, 2.59 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (3-5, 2.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.59 ERA). Skenes and his team have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Skenes' team is 2-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Brewers are 6-4-0 ATS in Peralta's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for three Peralta starts this season -- they lost each time.

Pirates vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (55.8%)

Pirates vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -130 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Brewers Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+176 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -215 to cover.

Pirates vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Pirates-Brewers on May 23, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 3-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 49 opportunities.

The Pirates are 20-29-0 against the spread in their 49 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have gone 5-18 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Milwaukee has gone 2-11 (15.4%).

The Brewers have played in 50 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-29-1).

The Brewers have covered 54% of their games this season, going 27-23-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (33) this season while batting .223 with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .426.

He ranks 131st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Cruz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .246 with seven doubles, three home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with four walks.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .210 with a .338 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has one home run, eight RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Kiner-Falefa brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles and a walk.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras is batting .255 with six doubles, four home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 126th in slugging.

Jackson Chourio's .421 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .245 with an on-base percentage of .268.

He is 96th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brice Turang is hitting .280 with four doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

Sal Frelick is batting .280 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

Pirates vs Brewers Head to Head

5/22/2025: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/26/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/11/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/10/2024: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/9/2024: 12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/15/2024: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/14/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/13/2024: 8-6 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!