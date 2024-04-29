Pirates vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

On Monday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing the Oakland Athletics.

Pirates vs Athletics Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-15) vs. Oakland Athletics (12-17)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Time: 9:40 PM ET

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

PIT: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

PIT: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 2-1, 3.33 ERA vs Joseph Boyle (Athletics) - 1-4, 7.06 ERA

The probable starters are Bailey Falter (2-1) for the Pirates and Joseph Boyle (1-4) for the Athletics. Falter's team is 4-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Falter has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 1-4-0 ATS record in Boyle's five starts with a set spread. The Athletics are 1-4 in Boyle's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (52.4%)

Pirates vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Pirates vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Athletics are +138 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -166.

Pirates vs Athletics Over/Under

The Pirates-Athletics game on April 29 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Pirates vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-2 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 28 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 15-13-0 against the spread in their 28 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics are 10-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37% of those games).

Oakland has a 9-17 record (winning only 34.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Athletics have had an over/under set by bookmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-15-1).

The Athletics have a 15-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to nine extra-base hits. He has a .254 batting average and an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 84th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Connor Joe has 24 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .282 with 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage 38th, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 28 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.

Hayes takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run and an RBI.

Jack Suwinski has been key for Pittsburgh with 16 hits, an OBP of .260 plus a slugging percentage of .292.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has racked up 14 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .165 and slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .215.

He is 175th in batting average, 182nd in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Abraham Toro leads his team with a .289 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .229 while slugging .361.

Including all qualifying players, he is 116th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Nevin is batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

JJ Bleday leads his team with a .340 slugging percentage.

