Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Rockies Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (4-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-5)
- Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: Rockies.TV and NBCS-PH+
Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | COL: (+136)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-113) | COL: +1.5 (-106)
- Total: 11 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs Brennan Bernardino (Rockies) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (0-1) to the mound, while Brennan Bernardino (1-0) will get the nod for the Rockies. Luzardo and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Luzardo's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season (in three games pitched with a spread) Bernardino and his team failed to cover the spread each time. Bernardino and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each time he pitched a season ago.
Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (72.7%)
Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Rockies reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-162) and Colorado as the underdog (+136) despite being the home team.
Phillies vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Rockies are -106 to cover, and the Phillies are -113.
Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under
- A total of 11 runs has been set for the Phillies-Rockies contest on April 4, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
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Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Phillies have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Philadelphia has come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in five of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In seven games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 2-5-0 against the spread.
- The Rockies have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-5).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Colorado has a record of 2-5 (28.6%).
- The Rockies have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total two times (2-5-0).
- The Rockies have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.520) thanks to three extra-base hits. He has a .320 batting average and an on-base percentage of .370.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 44th in slugging.
- Marsh has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
- Alec Bohm is batting .154 with a home run and four walks. He's slugging .269 with an on-base percentage of .290.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is 170th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 149th in slugging percentage.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with five hits and an OBP of .375 this season.
- Schwarber enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBIs.
- Bryce Harper has two home runs, four RBI and a batting average of .179 this season.
- Harper brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- T.J. Rumfield has totaled nine hits with a .444 on-base percentage and a .542 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .375.
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 15th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.
- Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .467 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .300.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 64th in slugging.
- Troy Johnston is hitting .316 with a double and a home run.
- Hunter Goodman is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and two walks.
Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head
- 4/3/2026: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 5/22/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 5/21/2025: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/20/2025: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 5/19/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 4/3/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 4/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)
- 3/31/2025: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)
- 5/26/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 5/25/2024: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
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