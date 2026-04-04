Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (4-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-5)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and NBCS-PH+

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | COL: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | COL: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-113) | COL: +1.5 (-106)

PHI: -1.5 (-113) | COL: +1.5 (-106) Total: 11 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs Brennan Bernardino (Rockies) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (0-1) to the mound, while Brennan Bernardino (1-0) will get the nod for the Rockies. Luzardo and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Luzardo's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season (in three games pitched with a spread) Bernardino and his team failed to cover the spread each time. Bernardino and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each time he pitched a season ago.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (72.7%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Rockies reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-162) and Colorado as the underdog (+136) despite being the home team.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Rockies are -106 to cover, and the Phillies are -113.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 11 runs has been set for the Phillies-Rockies contest on April 4, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in five of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In seven games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 2-5-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-5).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Colorado has a record of 2-5 (28.6%).

The Rockies have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total two times (2-5-0).

The Rockies have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.520) thanks to three extra-base hits. He has a .320 batting average and an on-base percentage of .370.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Marsh has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Alec Bohm is batting .154 with a home run and four walks. He's slugging .269 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 170th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 149th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with five hits and an OBP of .375 this season.

Schwarber enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Bryce Harper has two home runs, four RBI and a batting average of .179 this season.

Harper brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has totaled nine hits with a .444 on-base percentage and a .542 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .375.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 15th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .467 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Troy Johnston is hitting .316 with a double and a home run.

Hunter Goodman is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

4/3/2026: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/22/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/21/2025: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/20/2025: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/19/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/3/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 3/31/2025: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/26/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/25/2024: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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