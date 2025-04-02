Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (3-1) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and COLR

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-320) | COL: (+260)

PHI: (-320) | COL: (+260) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112)

PHI: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland. Wheeler helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Wheeler's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Freeland has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Freeland start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (75.1%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Rockies, Philadelphia is the favorite at -320, and Colorado is +260 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-134 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +112 to cover.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Phillies-Rockies on April 2, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies were chosen as favorites in 124 games last year and walked away with the win 77 times (62.1%) in those games.

Philadelphia was named as a favorite of -320 or more just one time last season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Rockies won 37.4% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (58-97).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer last year, Colorado went 1-3 (25%).

The Rockies played in 160 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-78-2).

Phillies Player Leaders

Last season, Kyle Schwarber finished with 38 home runs, 104 RBI and a batting average of .248 last season.

Bryce Harper posted a .373 OBP, .525 slugging percentage and 157 total hits.

Alec Bohm ended his last campaign with 155 hits, an OBP of .332, plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Trea Turner slashed .295/.338/.469 and finished with an OPS of .807.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle had 24 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .260 last season.

Ezequiel Tovar registered 176 hits and slugged .469.

Ryan McMahon racked up a .325 on-base percentage last season while batting .242.

Mike Toglia hit .218 with 14 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 54 walks.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

3/31/2025: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/26/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/25/2024: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/24/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/17/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/16/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/14/2023: 4-0 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-0 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/13/2023: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/12/2023: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

