Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (60-53) vs. Washington Nationals (55-59)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Nationals.TV

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-300) | WSH: (+260)

PHI: (-300) | WSH: (+260) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-146) | WSH: +1.5 (+122)

PHI: -1.5 (-146) | WSH: +1.5 (+122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 9-5, 3.57 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Nationals) - 0-1, 7.31 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (9-5, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Carson Palmquist (0-1, 7.31 ERA). Luzardo's team is 11-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Luzardo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-7. The Nationals have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Palmquist's five starts that had a set spread. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for four Palmquist starts this season -- they lost every time.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (61.5%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Nationals reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-300) and Washington as the underdog (+260) on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Phillies are -146 to cover, and the Nationals are +122.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Nationals on Aug. 4 is 8.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 50, or 63.3%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has played as a favorite of -300 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 110 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 43-67-0 in 110 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have compiled a 40-46 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.5% of those games).

Washington has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +260 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 111 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-47-5).

The Nationals have put together a 63-48-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.8% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is hitting .255 with 21 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 68 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .359 while slugging .503.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 75th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Harper will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .243 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Luis Arraez leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.440) thanks to 34 extra-base hits. He's batting .324 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among all qualified, he is second in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber has 97 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which lead the Phillies this season.

Trea Turner is batting .248 with a .296 OBP and 43 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated a team-best .393 on-base percentage. He's batting .265 and slugging .535.

He is 57th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

CJ Abrams paces his team with 117 hits and has a club-high .549 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is 23rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage in MLB.

Daylen Lile is batting .248 with 22 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Jacob Young has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .235.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/3/2026: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/25/2026: 10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/24/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2026: 14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2026: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/30/2026: 13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/23/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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