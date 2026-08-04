Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4
Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.
The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Nationals Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (60-53) vs. Washington Nationals (55-59)
- Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and Nationals.TV
Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-300) | WSH: (+260)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-146) | WSH: +1.5 (+122)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 9-5, 3.57 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Nationals) - 0-1, 7.31 ERA
The Phillies will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (9-5, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Carson Palmquist (0-1, 7.31 ERA). Luzardo's team is 11-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Luzardo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-7. The Nationals have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Palmquist's five starts that had a set spread. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for four Palmquist starts this season -- they lost every time.
Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (61.5%)
Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Nationals reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-300) and Washington as the underdog (+260) on the road.
Phillies vs Nationals Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Phillies are -146 to cover, and the Nationals are +122.
Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under
- The over/under for Phillies-Nationals on Aug. 4 is 8.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.
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Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Phillies have won in 50, or 63.3%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Philadelphia has played as a favorite of -300 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 110 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 43-67-0 in 110 games with a line this season.
- The Nationals have compiled a 40-46 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.5% of those games).
- Washington has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +260 or longer.
- The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 111 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-47-5).
- The Nationals have put together a 63-48-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.8% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper is hitting .255 with 21 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 68 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .359 while slugging .503.
- Among all qualified batters, he ranks 75th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Harper will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .243 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.
- Luis Arraez leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.440) thanks to 34 extra-base hits. He's batting .324 with an on-base percentage of .360.
- Among all qualified, he is second in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.
- Kyle Schwarber has 97 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which lead the Phillies this season.
- Trea Turner is batting .248 with a .296 OBP and 43 RBI for Philadelphia this season.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood has accumulated a team-best .393 on-base percentage. He's batting .265 and slugging .535.
- He is 57th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.
- CJ Abrams paces his team with 117 hits and has a club-high .549 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .360.
- He is 23rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Daylen Lile is batting .248 with 22 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Jacob Young has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .235.
Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head
- 8/3/2026: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/25/2026: 10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/24/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/23/2026: 14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 4/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 3/31/2026: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 3/30/2026: 13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 8/24/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 8/23/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
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