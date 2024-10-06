Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 2 on Oct. 6

Odds updated as of 2:14 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the New York Mets for Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) vs. New York Mets (89-73)

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Sunday, October 6, 2024 Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

4:08 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | NYM: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | NYM: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 11-9, 3.32 ERA vs Luis Severino (Mets) - 11-7, 3.91 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.32 ERA) for the Phillies and Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA) for the Mets. Sanchez's team is 11-19-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 15-12. The Mets are 12-19-0 against the spread when Severino starts. The Mets have a 3-9 record in Severino's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (61.3%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +120 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +146 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -178.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Mets on Oct. 6, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 76, or 62.3%, of the 122 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 57-31 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 158 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 158 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 73-85-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 45.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (29-35).

New York is 14-10 (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 161 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 82 of those games (82-74-5).

The Mets have put together an 81-80-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.3% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 157 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .525. All three of those stats lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 17th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Harper hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has 22 doubles, 38 home runs and 106 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .366.

His batting average ranks 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Schwarber enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Alec Bohm is batting .280 with a .448 slugging percentage and 97 RBI this year.

Nicholas Castellanos has 23 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has accumulated a slugging percentage of .500 and has 169 hits, both team-best figures for the Mets. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while hitting .224.

Jesse Winker has a .360 OBP to pace his team.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

10/5/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/22/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/19/2024: 10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2024: 11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/9/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

