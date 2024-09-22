Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (92-63) vs. New York Mets (86-69)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: ESPN

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-148) | NYM: (+126)

PHI: (-148) | NYM: (+126) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+126) | NYM: +1.5 (-152)

PHI: -1.5 (+126) | NYM: +1.5 (-152) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 16-6, 2.56 ERA vs Tylor Megill (Mets) - 4-5, 4.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (16-6) to the mound, while Tylor Megill (4-5) will take the ball for the Mets. Wheeler's team is 15-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wheeler's team has a record of 18-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Megill starts, the Mets are 4-9-0 against the spread. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Megill's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (51.4%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Phillies, New York is the underdog at +126, and Philadelphia is -148 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +126 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -152.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

Phillies versus Mets, on Sept. 22, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 73, or 64%, of the 114 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 51-23 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 71 of their 150 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 70-80-0 against the spread in their 150 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have compiled a 24-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

New York has an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Mets have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-68-5).

The Mets have collected a 75-75-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.372) and total hits (151) this season. He's batting .285 batting average while slugging .526.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, 36 home runs and 102 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Schwarber has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .270 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Alec Bohm has hit 15 homers with a team-high .463 SLG this season.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 141 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .464.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has put up a slugging percentage of .494 and has 163 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 36th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Lindor hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is currently 89th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 77 walks while hitting .227.

Jesse Winker has a .365 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

9/21/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/19/2024: 10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2024: 11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/9/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/16/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/15/2024: 10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

