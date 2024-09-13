Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the New York Mets in MLB action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (88-58) vs. New York Mets (80-66)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-158) | NYM: (+134)

PHI: (-158) | NYM: (+134) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+134) | NYM: +1.5 (-162)

PHI: -1.5 (+134) | NYM: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 12-7, 3.41 ERA vs José Quintana (Mets) - 8-9, 4.09 ERA

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (12-7) versus the Mets and Jose Quintana (8-9). When Nola starts, his team is 12-17-0 against the spread this season. Nola's team is 17-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mets have gone 13-13-0 against the spread when Quintana starts. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 5-7 in those games.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (58.5%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

The Phillies vs Mets moneyline has Philadelphia as a -158 favorite, while New York is a +134 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Mets are -162 to cover, and the Phillies are +134.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Mets on Sept. 13, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 109 games this year and have walked away with the win 69 times (63.3%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 47 times in 65 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 66 of 141 chances this season.

The Phillies are 67-74-0 against the spread in their 141 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have a 23-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, New York has a record of 4-6 (40%).

The Mets have played in 141 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-66-5).

The Mets have put together a 69-72-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, 35 home runs and 98 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .372 while slugging .496.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 71st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .385 with three doubles, seven home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 143 hits and an OBP of .375 this season. He's batting .288 and slugging .524.

Among all qualified, he ranks 17th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .298/.344/.472.

Turner enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two home runs and four RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with a .304 OBP and 80 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has totaled 160 hits with a .492 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Mets. He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 38th and he is 19th in slugging.

Pete Alonso is hitting .238 with 30 doubles, 31 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 108th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .226 with 24 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 74 walks.

Jesse Winker's .365 OBP leads his team.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

6/9/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/16/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/15/2024: 10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/14/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/13/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2023: 9-1 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/30/2023: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/30/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/24/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.