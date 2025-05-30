Phillies vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Brewers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (36-20) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-28)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and FDSWI

Phillies vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-144) | MIL: (+122)

PHI: (-144) | MIL: (+122) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164)

PHI: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 2-3, 2.97 ERA vs D.L. Hall (Brewers) - 1-0, 3.86 ERA

The Phillies will look to Taijuan Walker (2-3) versus the Brewers and D.L. Hall (1-0). Walker and his team are 3-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Walker's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). Last season when Hall pitched his team finished 5-2-0 against the spread. Hall and his team went 4-1 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Phillies vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (59.9%)

Phillies vs Brewers Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +122 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Philadelphia is +136 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Brewers on May 30 is 9. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (66.7%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 25-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of their 54 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 29-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have put together a 6-19 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 24% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Milwaukee has a 2-6 record (winning only 25% of its games).

The Brewers have played in 56 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-32-1).

The Brewers have a 30-26-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 51 hits and an OBP of .394, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .569.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Schwarber has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper is hitting .267 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 63rd, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage 52nd.

Trea Turner has hit five homers with a team-high .428 SLG this season.

Turner brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has four home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

Castellanos brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has a .415 slugging percentage, which paces the Brewers. He's batting .241 with an on-base percentage of .270.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 111th in batting average, 157th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick is batting .294 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .362.

His batting average ranks 19th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Brice Turang has five doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while batting .268.

William Contreras is batting .233 with six doubles, five home runs and 35 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!