Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20
The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves.
Phillies vs Braves Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (73-51) vs. Atlanta Braves (66-58)
- Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BSSO
Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-152) | ATL: (+128)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+105) | ATL: +1.5 (-126)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 12-5, 2.72 ERA vs Reynaldo López (Braves) - 7-4, 2.06 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (12-5) to the mound, while Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) will take the ball for the Braves. Wheeler's team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wheeler's team is 13-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Braves have gone 10-8-0 against the spread when Lopez starts. The Braves have a 2-1 record in López's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Braves win (52.8%)
Phillies vs Braves Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Braves reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-152) and Atlanta as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.
Phillies vs Braves Spread
- The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Braves. The Phillies are +105 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -126.
Phillies vs Braves Over/Under
- The Phillies-Braves game on August 20 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.
Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Phillies have come away with 58 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Philadelphia has been victorious 43 times in 62 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 119 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 119 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 59-60-0 against the spread.
- The Braves have won 47.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-10).
- Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Braves have played in 122 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-72-4).
- The Braves have put together a 53-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.4% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 58 extra-base hits. He has a .296 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.
- Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Bohm hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 115 hits. He is batting .278 this season and has 53 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .370.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 24th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 107 hits.
- Schwarber heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .250 with a .306 OBP and 63 RBI for Philadelphia this season.
- Castellanos heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.
Braves Player Leaders
- Marcell Ozuna has a team-high OBP (.381) and slugging percentage (.592), and leads the Braves in hits (144, while batting .309).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.
- Ozuna hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
- Jorge Soler is batting .244 with 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.
- Matt Olson is batting .230 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 50 walks.
- Orlando Arcia is batting .224 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
Phillies vs Braves Head to Head
- 7/7/2024: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 7/6/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/5/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 3/31/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 3/30/2024: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 3/29/2024: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 10/12/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 10/11/2023: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 10/9/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 10/7/2023: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
