Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (73-51) vs. Atlanta Braves (66-58)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-152) | ATL: (+128)

PHI: (-152) | ATL: (+128) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+105) | ATL: +1.5 (-126)

PHI: -1.5 (+105) | ATL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 12-5, 2.72 ERA vs Reynaldo López (Braves) - 7-4, 2.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (12-5) to the mound, while Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) will take the ball for the Braves. Wheeler's team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wheeler's team is 13-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Braves have gone 10-8-0 against the spread when Lopez starts. The Braves have a 2-1 record in López's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (52.8%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Braves reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-152) and Atlanta as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Braves. The Phillies are +105 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -126.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

The Phillies-Braves game on August 20 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 58 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 43 times in 62 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 119 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 119 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 59-60-0 against the spread.

The Braves have won 47.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-10).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Braves have played in 122 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-72-4).

The Braves have put together a 53-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 58 extra-base hits. He has a .296 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Bohm hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 115 hits. He is batting .278 this season and has 53 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among all qualified, he ranks 24th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 107 hits.

Schwarber heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .250 with a .306 OBP and 63 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Castellanos heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has a team-high OBP (.381) and slugging percentage (.592), and leads the Braves in hits (144, while batting .309).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Ozuna hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Jorge Soler is batting .244 with 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Matt Olson is batting .230 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 50 walks.

Orlando Arcia is batting .224 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

7/7/2024: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/6/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/5/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/31/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/30/2024: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2024: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/12/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/11/2023: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/9/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 10/7/2023: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

