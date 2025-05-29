Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (35-19) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-28)

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Thursday, May 29, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and FDSSO

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | ATL: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | ATL: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+130) | ATL: +1.5 (-156)

PHI: -1.5 (+130) | ATL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 6-1, 2.42 ERA vs Chris Sale (Braves) - 2-3, 3.36 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (6-1) to the mound, while Chris Sale (2-3) will get the nod for the Braves. Wheeler's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wheeler's team has a record of 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves have gone 3-8-0 against the spread when Sale starts. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for two Sale starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (56.4%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Braves reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-162) and Atlanta as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Braves are -156 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +130.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

The Phillies-Braves game on May 29 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (65.9%) in those games.

This year Philadelphia has won 20 of 25 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 22 of their 52 opportunities.

In 52 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 29-23-0 against the spread.

The Braves are 4-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).

Atlanta has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer without a win.

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-29-5).

The Braves have a 23-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.396) and total hits (49) this season. He's batting .253 batting average while slugging .567.

He ranks 88th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Bryce Harper has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .375.

His batting average ranks 62nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .800, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 57 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .396.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has nine doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks while batting .234. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 121st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 69th and he is 44th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has 48 hits with a .425 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .471.

He is currently 36th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .240 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Austin Riley is slugging .424 to lead his team.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/31/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/22/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!