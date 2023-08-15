Philadelphia Eagles Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:35 AM

At +650, the Philadelphia Eagles as of now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the league. In terms of reaching the playoffs, they are priced at -4000.

Before you place your bet on this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Philadelphia Eagles futures insights you need to know.

Eagles Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650 (Bet $100 to win $650)

+650 (Bet $100 to win $650) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800 (Bet $100 to win $800)

+800 (Bet $100 to win $800) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -4000 (Bet $4,000 to win $100)

-4000 (Bet $4,000 to win $100) Odds to Win the NFC East: -250 (Bet $250 to win $100)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Eagles Stats Insights

The Eagles have the 10th-ranked defense this season (308.8 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking second-best with 404.4 yards per game.

The Eagles rank 13th in scoring defense this season (20.8 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking fifth-best in the with 28.2 points per game.

On offense, Philadelphia ranks 10th in the with 240.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defense ranks 25th in passing yards allowed per contest (247.6).

The Eagles have been firing on all cylinders in the running game this year, as they rank second-best in rushing offense (164 rushing yards per game) and best in rushing defense (61.2 rushing yards allowed per game).

Philadelphia ranks 26th in third-down defense this season (45.5% third-down conversion rate allowed), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the with a 50.7% third-down percentage.

This season, the Eagles are gaining 5.8 yards per play (eighth in the league), while allowing 5.4 per play on the defensive side of the ball (12th in the ).

Philadelphia has the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at +3, forcing eight turnovers (10th in ) while turning it over five times (eighth in ).

Eagles Betting Insights

Bookmakers rate the Eagles much higher (third-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).

The Eagles have slightly better odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +800 at the beginning of the season to +650.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Eagles have a 13.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The Eagles have a 97.6% chance of making the postseason, based on their moneyline odds.

Eagles Leaders

Jalen Hurts has been a dual threat for Philadelphia this season. He has 1,262 passing yards, completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 206 yards (41.2 ypg) on 55 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

D'Andre Swift has 434 rushing yards on 76 carries with two touchdowns.

A.J. Brown's team-high 541 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 51 targets) with two touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith has put up a 290-yard season with two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 34 targets.

Jalen Carter has racked up 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Carter's game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Jets is currently unknown.

Darius Slay has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 25 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

Slay's status for Sunday is unknown.

Bet on Philadelphia Eagles on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl