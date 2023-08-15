Philadelphia Eagles Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs
At +650, the Philadelphia Eagles as of now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the league. In terms of reaching the playoffs, they are priced at -4000.
Eagles Postseason Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650 (Bet $100 to win $650)
- Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800 (Bet $100 to win $800)
- Odds to Make the Playoffs: -4000 (Bet $4,000 to win $100)
- Odds to Win the NFC East: -250 (Bet $250 to win $100)
Eagles Stats Insights
- The Eagles have the 10th-ranked defense this season (308.8 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking second-best with 404.4 yards per game.
- The Eagles rank 13th in scoring defense this season (20.8 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking fifth-best in the with 28.2 points per game.
- On offense, Philadelphia ranks 10th in the with 240.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defense ranks 25th in passing yards allowed per contest (247.6).
- The Eagles have been firing on all cylinders in the running game this year, as they rank second-best in rushing offense (164 rushing yards per game) and best in rushing defense (61.2 rushing yards allowed per game).
- Philadelphia ranks 26th in third-down defense this season (45.5% third-down conversion rate allowed), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the with a 50.7% third-down percentage.
- This season, the Eagles are gaining 5.8 yards per play (eighth in the league), while allowing 5.4 per play on the defensive side of the ball (12th in the ).
- Philadelphia has the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at +3, forcing eight turnovers (10th in ) while turning it over five times (eighth in ).
Eagles Betting Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Eagles much higher (third-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).
- The Eagles have slightly better odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +800 at the beginning of the season to +650.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Eagles have a 13.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
- The Eagles have a 97.6% chance of making the postseason, based on their moneyline odds.
Eagles Leaders
- Jalen Hurts has been a dual threat for Philadelphia this season. He has 1,262 passing yards, completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 206 yards (41.2 ypg) on 55 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- D'Andre Swift has 434 rushing yards on 76 carries with two touchdowns.
- A.J. Brown's team-high 541 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 51 targets) with two touchdowns.
- DeVonta Smith has put up a 290-yard season with two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 34 targets.
- Jalen Carter has racked up 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- Carter's game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Jets is currently unknown.
- Darius Slay has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 25 tackles and four passes defended to his name.
- Slay's status for Sunday is unknown.
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
- San Francisco 49ers (+450)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+500)
- Philadelphia Eagles (+650)
- Miami Dolphins (+1000)
- Buffalo Bills (+1000)
- Dallas Cowboys (+1200)
- Baltimore Ravens (+1500)
- Detroit Lions (+1800)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+2200)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+2300)
- Cleveland Browns (+2700)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+3200)
- New Orleans Saints (+3800)
- Seattle Seahawks (+4100)
- Minnesota Vikings (+5000)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6000)
- Green Bay Packers (+6500)
- Atlanta Falcons (+8000)
- Tennessee Titans (+8000)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+9000)
- Los Angeles Rams (+10000)
- Indianapolis Colts (+11000)
- Washington Commanders (+12000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+14000)
- New York Jets (+16000)
- Houston Texans (+17000)
- New England Patriots (+21000)
- Denver Broncos (+24000)
- New York Giants (+50000)
- Chicago Bears (+50000)
- Carolina Panthers (+60000)
- Arizona Cardinals (+100000)