Masters 2026 Betting Odds: Who Are This Year's Favorites?

We're not that far away from the 2026 Masters Tournament, with the first round set for April 9th.

After Rory McIlroy's dramatic win in 2025, what will the 2026 Masters have in store for us?

Let's take a look at the 2026 Masters odds.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Masters Betting Odds 2026

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +280 Rory McIlroy +700 Bryson Dechambeau +1400 Ludvig Aberg +1400 Jon Rahm +1700 Tommy Fleetwood +1800 Patrick Reed +2000 View Full Table ChevronDown

