PGA Tour Betting: 2026 Cognizant Classic Odds

The PGA Tour moves to the Cognizant Classic at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Who are this week's favorites?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Cognizant Classic Odds 2026

Full Cognizant Classic odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer Odds Ryan Gerard +1600 Shane Lowry +1600 Nicolai Højgaard +2000 Rasmus Højgaard +2200 Michael Thorbjornsen +2200 Keith Mitchell +2700 Daniel Berger +2700 View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $100 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.