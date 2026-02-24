FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

PGA Tour Betting: 2026 Cognizant Classic Odds

The PGA Tour moves to the Cognizant Classic at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Who are this week's favorites?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Cognizant Classic Odds 2026

Full Cognizant Classic odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer
Odds
Ryan Gerard+1600
Shane Lowry+1600
Nicolai Højgaard+2000
Rasmus Højgaard+2200
Michael Thorbjornsen+2200
Keith Mitchell+2700
Daniel Berger+2700

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

