2025 Ryder Cup Printable Sheet and Betting Odds

The 2025 Ryder Cup tees off this week on Friday, September 26th as teams representing the United States and Europe will compete at Bethpage Black in New York.

We've created a Ryder Cup printable sheet that you can use throughout the three-day biennial event to follow along, or guess the outcome. Download the free printable sheet below.

2025 Ryder Cup Printable Sheet

Download the Ryder Cup printable sheet here.

How to Use the Ryder Cup Printable Sheet

Here is an example of how to fill out this sheet.

Pairings and outcome examples are from the 2023 Ryder Cup.

2025 Ryder Cup Betting Odds

Here are the Ryder Cup betting odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of September 22nd.

To Lift The Trophy Odds USA -146 Europe +124

