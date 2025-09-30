Sanderson Farms Championship: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

And just like that, it's another two years until the Ryder Cup, but don't worry -- golf is back.

The PGA Tour is heading to the Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship this week.

Here's all you need to know.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Sanderson Farms Championship Info

Country Club of Jackson Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,461 yards (long)

: 7,461 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 28.9 yards (narrow)

: 28.9 yards (narrow) Average Green Size : 6,200 square feet (average)

: 6,200 square feet (average) Green Type : Bermuda

: Bermuda Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -23, -18, -17, -22, -19

: -23, -18, -17, -22, -19 Recent Cut Lines: -6, -5. -2, -5, -3

Country Club of Jackson Course Key Stats

Sanderson Farms Championship Past Results

Here's a look at recent results at the course.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course Rounds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Henrik Norlander $8,400 +15000 20 2.1 42.9 28 2 24 4 4 Mackenzie Hughes $10,600 +4500 14 1.7 23.9 8 MC 1 35 - Stephan Jaeger $9,700 +6000 16 1.3 20.0 23 25 30 26 - Alex Smalley $10,700 +3500 14 1.4 19.2 5 16 MC 31 - Luke List $8,200 +12500 18 1.0 18.5 42 1 73 17 MC Emiliano Grillo $10,500 +4000 18 1.0 17.7 11 MC 5 39 35 Garrick Higgo $9,600 +4500 10 1.6 15.6 MC 16 3 - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sanderson Farms Championship Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Akshay Bhatia

Odds To Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+2000)

To Finish Top 10 (+240)

Akshay Bhatia at a course that needs distance? Well, Bhatia is actually about world-average in driving distance, which is enough for me not to overlook all the other goods in his profile.

Those include: leading the field in strokes gained: approach over the last 50 rounds, rating out as a 91st-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour last season, and owning the highest single-round strokes gained ceiling of anyone in the field.

The recent form at CC of Jackson includes just a T43 in 2023, but he's been a 1.00+ strokes gained per round player in each of the two seasons since then.

Rasmus Hojgaard

Odds To Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+2500)

To Finish Top 10 (+300)

Although he was part of the winning Ryder Cup team, Rasmus Hojgaard was the only player (of the 24) not to record a point. Well, the field is a bit different this week, and Hojgaard is a great course fit (sixth by datagolf).

Why? Well, he's the fourth-longest driver in the field and the seventh-best ball-striker. He was also 14th in birdie or better rate last season among this field.

Hojgaard's putting is a concern (14th-percentile from within 15 feet), yet his stabilization numbers are still okay, as he's a pretty neutral putter across his total data sample.

J.T. Poston

Odds To Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+3500)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+160)

J.T. Poston isn't a long hitter, yet he rates out well across the board otherwise. That includes ranking top-40 in all four strokes gained stats. Only he can say that.

Poston's got a little bit of a question mark with the ceiling (he's 20th in strokes gained: ceiling among the field over everybody's last 50 rounds), but he's 3rd in floor and is due for notable putting regression.

Emiliano Grillo

Odds To Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+4000)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+175)

Not a long hitter, Emiliano Grillo helps make up for that with elite approaches from 200+ yards (he's 12th in the field over the last 12 months) and is great from 50 to 150 (4th).

Grillo's putting has also leveled up a lot in recent years, and he was an 84th-percentile putter from within 15 feet last season on Tour.

Grillo also rates out with the highest statistical floor over the last 50 rounds, which has a lot to do with his top-three iron play.

Sami Valimaki

Odds To Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+6500)

To Finish Top 20 (+360)

Sami Valimaki is pretty easy to target as a ceiling regression candidate.

He was a 98th-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour last year and 41st-percentile from beyond that, so some extra longer putts falling shouldn't surprise us.

He's also a top-five iron player in the field over everyone's last 50 rounds. His struggles around the green shouldn't matter as much this week based on the course composition, either.

He's not a long hitter, but he has the upside profile for converting birdies (18th among the field in birdie rate in 2025).

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.