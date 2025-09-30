Sanderson Farms Championship: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info
And just like that, it's another two years until the Ryder Cup, but don't worry -- golf is back.
The PGA Tour is heading to the Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship this week.
Here's all you need to know.
Sanderson Farms Championship Info
Country Club of Jackson Course Info
- Par: 72
- Distance: 7,461 yards (long)
- Average Fairway Width: 28.9 yards (narrow)
- Average Green Size: 6,200 square feet (average)
- Green Type: Bermuda
- Stimpmeter: N/A
- Recent Winning Scores: -23, -18, -17, -22, -19
- Recent Cut Lines: -6, -5. -2, -5, -3
Country Club of Jackson Course Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
- Emphasis on Driving Distance
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Strokes Gained: Putting
- Par 5 Scoring
- Proximity From 100 to 150 Yards
Sanderson Farms Championship Past Results
Here's a look at recent results at the course.
Name
FanDuel Salary
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Course Rounds
Course SG:T/Rd
Course SG:T
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
|Henrik Norlander
|$8,400
|+15000
|20
|2.1
|42.9
|28
|2
|24
|4
|4
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$10,600
|+4500
|14
|1.7
|23.9
|8
|MC
|1
|35
|-
|Stephan Jaeger
|$9,700
|+6000
|16
|1.3
|20.0
|23
|25
|30
|26
|-
|Alex Smalley
|$10,700
|+3500
|14
|1.4
|19.2
|5
|16
|MC
|31
|-
|Luke List
|$8,200
|+12500
|18
|1.0
|18.5
|42
|1
|73
|17
|MC
|Emiliano Grillo
|$10,500
|+4000
|18
|1.0
|17.7
|11
|MC
|5
|39
|35
|Garrick Higgo
|$9,600
|+4500
|10
|1.6
|15.6
|MC
|16
|3
|-
|-
Sanderson Farms Championship Best Bets
These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.
Akshay Bhatia
- Odds To Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+2000)
- To Finish Top 10 (+240)
Akshay Bhatia at a course that needs distance? Well, Bhatia is actually about world-average in driving distance, which is enough for me not to overlook all the other goods in his profile.
Those include: leading the field in strokes gained: approach over the last 50 rounds, rating out as a 91st-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour last season, and owning the highest single-round strokes gained ceiling of anyone in the field.
The recent form at CC of Jackson includes just a T43 in 2023, but he's been a 1.00+ strokes gained per round player in each of the two seasons since then.
Rasmus Hojgaard
- Odds To Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+2500)
- To Finish Top 10 (+300)
Although he was part of the winning Ryder Cup team, Rasmus Hojgaard was the only player (of the 24) not to record a point. Well, the field is a bit different this week, and Hojgaard is a great course fit (sixth by datagolf).
Why? Well, he's the fourth-longest driver in the field and the seventh-best ball-striker. He was also 14th in birdie or better rate last season among this field.
Hojgaard's putting is a concern (14th-percentile from within 15 feet), yet his stabilization numbers are still okay, as he's a pretty neutral putter across his total data sample.
J.T. Poston
- Odds To Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+3500)
- To Finish Top 10 (+360)
- To Finish Top 20 (+160)
J.T. Poston isn't a long hitter, yet he rates out well across the board otherwise. That includes ranking top-40 in all four strokes gained stats. Only he can say that.
Poston's got a little bit of a question mark with the ceiling (he's 20th in strokes gained: ceiling among the field over everybody's last 50 rounds), but he's 3rd in floor and is due for notable putting regression.
Emiliano Grillo
- Odds To Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+4000)
- To Finish Top 10 (+360)
- To Finish Top 20 (+175)
Not a long hitter, Emiliano Grillo helps make up for that with elite approaches from 200+ yards (he's 12th in the field over the last 12 months) and is great from 50 to 150 (4th).
Grillo's putting has also leveled up a lot in recent years, and he was an 84th-percentile putter from within 15 feet last season on Tour.
Grillo also rates out with the highest statistical floor over the last 50 rounds, which has a lot to do with his top-three iron play.
Sami Valimaki
- Odds To Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+6500)
- To Finish Top 20 (+360)
Sami Valimaki is pretty easy to target as a ceiling regression candidate.
He was a 98th-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour last year and 41st-percentile from beyond that, so some extra longer putts falling shouldn't surprise us.
He's also a top-five iron player in the field over everyone's last 50 rounds. His struggles around the green shouldn't matter as much this week based on the course composition, either.
He's not a long hitter, but he has the upside profile for converting birdies (18th among the field in birdie rate in 2025).
