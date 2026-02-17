PGA Tour Betting: 2026 Genesis Invitational Odds

The PGA Tour rolls on this week as the Tour moves to the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Who are this week's favorites?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook

Genesis Invitational Odds 2026

Full Genesis Invitational odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +300 Rory McIlroy +1100 Xander Schauffele +1900 Tommy Fleetwood +2000 Hideki Matsuyama +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Collin Morikawa +2500 View Full Table ChevronDown

