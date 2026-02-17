FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    Golf

    PGA Tour Betting: 2026 Genesis Invitational Odds

    Austan Kas
    Austan Kas@AustanKas

    PGA Tour Betting: 2026 Genesis Invitational Odds

    The PGA Tour rolls on this week as the Tour moves to the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

    Who are this week's favorites?

    All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

    Genesis Invitational Odds 2026

    Full Genesis Invitational odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Golfer
    Odds
    Scottie Scheffler+300
    Rory McIlroy+1100
    Xander Schauffele+1900
    Tommy Fleetwood+2000
    Hideki Matsuyama+2200
    Patrick Cantlay+2500
    Collin Morikawa+2500

    The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

