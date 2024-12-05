Penn State vs Purdue Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 5

The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on December 5, 2024 at Bryce Jordan Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Penn State vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Penn State vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (69.6%)

Before making a bet on Thursday's Penn State-Purdue spread (Penn State -1.5) or total (149.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Penn State vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Penn State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Purdue has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Penn State is 4-3 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Purdue racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

The Nittany Lions covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered nine times in 16 games when playing at home, and they covered six times in 10 games on the road.

Against the spread last season, the Boilermakers had an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (8-8-0 record) and away (5-5-0).

Penn State vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Penn State has been named as the moneyline favorite seven times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Nittany Lions have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -126 or better on the moneyline.

Purdue has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Boilermakers have played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Penn State has a 55.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Penn State vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

Penn State's +190 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 91.3 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (98th in college basketball).

Adrian Baldwin Jr. ranks 267th in the nation with a team-leading 14.9 points per game.

Purdue outscores opponents by 10.7 points per game (posting 78.8 points per game, 127th in college basketball, and conceding 68.1 per contest, 114th in college basketball) and has a +85 scoring differential.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is 42nd in the country with a team-leading 19.1 points per game.

The Nittany Lions rank 133rd in the nation at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 28.8 their opponents average.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Nittany Lions and rank 260th in college basketball action.

The Boilermakers rank 222nd in the nation at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 29.1 their opponents average.

Kaufman-Renn averages 7.1 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball) to lead the Boilermakers.

Penn State's 110.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in college basketball, and the 81.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 37th in college basketball.

The Boilermakers rank 27th in college basketball with 106.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 222nd defensively with 91.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

